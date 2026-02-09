Photo by Matthew Hague

I’m so excited to announce my very first UK book tour. That's right, in over 15 years of writing and releasing cookbooks, I have never actually done a UK tour. Sure, I’ve done a few in the US, but a UK tour has been a massive blind spot, so I am thrilled to change that this year. And to make this tour extra special, there are some really fun events planned outside the traditional bookstore talk and signing. I cannot wait to hit the road next month and to meet as many of you as possible!

7th March - London

Afternoon Tea Pop-Up at Honey & Co

To kick off the book tour, we are starting with an afternoon tea pop-up at the brilliant Honey & Co. There are two seatings at 3 + 5pm, the team and I will be making dishes based on the book, along with some savoury options too.

Tickets Here

10th March - Edinburgh

Bakery Collab with Lannan Bakery

I’ll be taking over the counter at the brilliant Lannan Bakery, baking items from the book. I’ll also be hanging out all day, so come by and say hi (no ticket required)

Topping & Company Edinburgh - In Conversation + Demo

Doors open 6.30pm and event starts at 7pm. You can buy a ticket that includes a copy of the book or an ‘early bird’ ticket, the price of which is fully redeemable against a copy of the book on the day. There is also a scholar ticket for students and school children at a further reduced price.

Tickets Here

11th March - Glasgow

Barebones Drop-In Book Signing and Truffle Sampling

Come by Glasgow’s brilliant chocolate maker for a lunchbreak booksigning, 12-2pm. I’ll also be rolling and sampling a few different chocolate truffles, so come by for a taste! (no ticket needed)



Waterstones Argyle Street - ‘In Conversation’

For this event, you can buy a general admission ticket or one that also includes a copy of the book. Event starts at 7pm

Tickets here

12th March - Malton North Yorkshire

Kemps Bookstore at The Milton Rooms - ‘In Conversation’

Excited to come home to Yorkshire for an event with Kemps Bookstore at the Milton Rooms in Malton. For this event, you can buy a general admission ticket or one that also includes a copy of the book. Events starts at 7.30pm

Tickets Here

19th March - Cheadle Hume

Simply Books at The Kitchen - ‘Evening With’

This event is a mix of baking demo, tasting and Q+A. The event starts at 6.30pm, and for this event the ticket also includes a copy of the book

Tickets Here

30th March - Cardiff

Ty Melin Bakery (Evening Event details TBC)

This is going to be a really fun evening event, but we just need to finalise the events, so make sure to keep an eye on my socials for more details. We will also be doing a counter takeover on the bakery for those who can’t make the actual event.

31st March - Bath

Topping & Company Bath - In Conversation + Demo

Doors open 6.30pm and event starts at 7pm. You can buy a ticket that includes a copy of the book or an ‘early bird’ ticket, the price of which is fully redeemable against a copy of the book on the day.

Tickets Here

3rd April - London

Fortnum and Mason - Kitchen Stories

This is an event on the 3rd floor of Fortnum's, where they’ll be interviewing me about the book. The ticket includes tasters of some of the book's recipes, along with a welcome drink. The event starts at 6.30pm, and for this event, you can buy a general admission ticket or one that also includes a copy of the book

Tickets Here





