🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

I think every family in the UK fits into a specific category. Are they a Quality Street, Roses, Heroes or Celebrations household? If you’re from outside the UK, you might have absolutely no idea what I am referring to, so let me explain. These are all brands of chocolate boxes that are primarily sold around Christmas. Each box comes packed full of individually wrapped chocolates, each one with its own selection of styles and flavours. Quality Street is the original, first made in 1936. As far as I am concerned, they’re also the best option, but I would say that because it’s what we had as a family growing up. I think that most people choose their allegiances based on this familial history. It’s nostalgia. And, regardless of your specific allegiances, it is also an undeniable part of being British to complain about the changes to these tins of chocolate over the years. The following is just a few of the issues I could remember off the top of my head that we Brits unite in complaining about.

Firstly, the tins are now plastic and don’t have that sense of luxury anymore; the cheap plastic boxes feel cheap and devoid of that something special which the old tins possessed. The wrappers are no longer a mix of foil and shiny plastic anymore; instead, they’re made from recycled paper (this really did make national news). Flavours have changed, and favourites have been discontinued. But the absolute shining star, the issue that seems to make headlines every year, is simply that the boxes are shrinking in size.

Share

But what is actually special about these chocolates? I think, if we’re being honest, it is almost entirely nostalgia. And whilst I am still partial to the odd one or two at Christmas, what if we made some of our own? Make them with good-quality ingredients and make them extra special? Sounds like a recipe for success if you ask me.

But which of these chocolates to choose? As Quality Street was my family's favourite, I am sticking with that particular box. From that selection, I have decided to pick a few of my personal favourites. I opted for the ‘green one’, a triangular praline, the ‘pink one’, a simple fudge and the ‘orange one’, an orange cream. And because I wanted to experiment even more, I also whipped up a batch of homemade Ferrero Rocher, and boy, these are excellent! If you’ve ever wanted the ultimate in homemade edible gifts, I think these recipes might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Orange Creams

Makes about 40

Orange creams are made with ‘confectionery fondant’, a sugar syrup cooked to the soft ball stage, then stirred until it crystallises into a thick paste which can be rolled out and cut into discs before being coated in chocolate. With the commercial version, the fondant is softer because they can use mechanical production lines, whereas we have to make everything by hand. This means the texture of our cream fondants needs to be a little easier to work with, which equates to a slightly firmer fondant. The upside to this is that the homemade version will taste significantly better because you can use much better quality chocolate, but also because the orange oil used to flavour the fondant can have a much less artificial flavour. I like to use this ‘panettone oil’, which has a wonderfully complex citrus flavour and really elevates these little candies.

In the ingredients, you’ll notice there are two ingredients you may not use too often - glucose syrup and cream of tartar. Both of these ingredients help to prevent crystallisation and are therefore responsible for a smooth, creamy fondant. If you skip these, the fondant can end up too firm and crumbly; if you use too much, the fondant can be sticky and hard to handle. In the UK, both of these ingredients are widely available on the baking aisle of every large supermarket. If you’re in the US and you can’t find glucose, you can replace this with an equal amount of corn syrup.

300g caster sugar

80ml double cream

30ml whole milk

30g glucose syrup (or corn syrup if you can’t find glucose)

Pine fine sea salt

Pinch of cream of tartar

1/2 tsp orange oil

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

To make the fondant, add the sugar, cream, milk, glucose, salt and cream of tartar to a large saucepan and place over medium/high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until everything has dissolved and the mixture is bubbling vigorously. Continue cooking until the syrup reaches 116ºC, which is known as the ‘Soft Ball Stage’. Pour the mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer and leave to cool for 30 minutes. If you don’t have a stand mixer, simply pour into a heatproof mixing bowl.

After 30 minutes, add the orange oil and vanilla and then mix the fondant on low speed, either using the beater blade of the mixer or a spatula, and mix until the fondant becomes very thick. This can take up to 15 minutes using the stand mixer. Scrape the fondant onto a large sheet of clingfilm and wrap well. Refrigerate overnight before shaping.

To form into orange creams, dust the work surface with a generous layer of icing sugar, dusting the top of the fondant too. Roll out until just under 10mm thick, around 8-9mm. Use a small ??cm round cookie cutter to cut out as many pieces as you can. Gently knead together any scraps and roll out again to cut out more pieces. Place the rounds of fondant onto a parchment-lined baking tray and leave at room temperature for a few hours. This will help to give the fondants a thin crust, which makes handling them a little easier. I also tend to flip them after a while so that both sides of the fondant can dry out a little.

Kept in a sealed container, homemade fondant creams will keep indefinitely, but the texture will be at its best for a few weeks.

Vanilla Fudge

Makes about 40 pieces

I used to be a bit of a fudge hater; often, I find it on the aggressively sweet side with little flavour. This particular fudge is silky and soft with a very pronounced butterscotch and vanilla flavour. It is also a traditional fudge recipe, so it avoids the use of condensed milk and instead uses a mix of rich dairy and butter and molasses-rich brown sugar.

400g caster sugar

100g light brown sugar - if possible, use a unrefined muscovado sugar for the best flavour

450ml double cream

50g unsalted butter

5g fine sea salt

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

Lightly grease a single eighth sheet pan (a rimmed baking tray that measures 6 1/2 inches by 9 1/2 inches) and line it with a single piece of parchment paper so the base and sides are covered.

To make the fudge, we will follow a very similar process to making the fondant. Add everything, except the vanilla, to a large saucepan and place over low/medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the butter has fully melted. Turn up the heat to medium/high and cook, still stirring, until the mixture reaches 116ºC. As with the fondant, you can either stir this by hand or use a mixer. Pour the fudge mixture into a large bowl and leave for 30 minutes.

After the fudge mixture has cooled down, add the vanilla and stir until the fudge has thickened and has lost its shine. Scrape the fudge mixture into the prepared pan and spread it into an even layer. Transfer to the fridge and leave overnight to set.

Use a sharp knife to cut the fudge into small pieces. Wrap the pieces of fudge in small foil wrappers.

Kept in a sealed container, the fudge will keep for up to two weeks.

left: chocolate is still melted after 5 minutes, so tempering failed - right: chocolate set after 1-2 minutes and is free of streaks, showing the tempering was successful.

To Coat In Chocolate

500g milk chocolate

To give these candies their final flourish they’ll both be covered in chocolate. To keep things simple, I have assumed you’ve made both of the above recipes, and the below instruction uses enough chocolate to coat both batches. If you only want to make one of the recipes, my advice would be to use the same amount of chocolate anyway, or at least 400g. Why? Simply because it is easier to temper a larger amount of chocolate, and when you start with a larger amount, it holds its temperature for longer and is generally much easier to work with. Don’t worry, any leftover chocolate can be used for another recipe; none will go to waste.

Tempering Chocolate

To temper the chocolate, I use the seeding method, but I utilise a microwave as I find it gives me greater control, and it makes the process much easier. Add 3/4 of the chocolate to a plastic microwave-safe bowl (glass will retain heat for too long and can make the process trickier). Microwave on 50% power for 30-second bursts, stirring very well between each period in the microwave, even if it looks like nothing is happening. Melt and heat the chocolate until it reaches 45-50ºC. Add the remaining 1/4 of the chocolate and stir constantly until the temperature drops to 27-28ºC, then heat on short 5-second bursts, stirring vigorously again, to bring the chocolate up to 29-30ºC.

To test whether the chocolate has been successfully tempered, dip a knife into the chocolate and allow any excess to drip back into the bowl. Leave the knife for about 2-3 minutes by which point the chocolate should have lost its sheen and have a satiny smooth finish. If the chocolate is still melted and shiny or is streaky, you’ll need to do the process again.

Drop the chocolates, one at a time, into the chocolate, coating them fully, then use a fork to lift the candies from the bowl. Tap the fork against the side of the bowl to encourage any excess chocolate to drip back into the bowl before carefully transferring to a parchment-lined baking tray. This is easier done with a chocolate dipping fork, but a regular fork will also work. Repeat this process until all of the chocolates are coated.

If the chocolate starts to thicken and you’re struggling to dip the candies that’s because the chocolate is starting to cool down. If you’re very careful, you can simply reheat the chocolate so that it is back in the 29-30ºC range. To do this, I prefer to use the microwave; simply heat in 5 second bursts, checking the temperature after each burst. In the 5 seconds, the chocolate should only go up in temperature a degree or two, so with enough control, it is quite easy to keep this chocolate in temper as long as needed.

Leave the coated chocolates for a few hours, preferably overnight, before wrapping in candy foils or wrappers. Kept in a sealed container, these will keep for at least two weeks.

For paid subscribers this week, you’re in for an absolute treat, two recipes that use the Italian favourite - ‘gianduja’. One of the recipes uses the Gianduja as a slab, which is then cut into triangles to make my all-time favourite Quality Street, the ‘green triangle’. The second chocolate is my take on the wildly popular Ferrero Rocher and these are particularly good, if a little fiddly to make.