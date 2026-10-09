🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. To access this post and the regular weekly bonus post, filled with exclusive recipes like this one, become a paid subscriber. It costs just £5 a month and, in addition to the weekly recipes, unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

I think I have a chocolate problem. Every week I swear I start with another flavour, and yet each and every week chocolate seems to work its way into the idea, turning whatever I make into a chocolate cake, a chocolate tart, some sort of elaborate chocolate delivery system. I am utterly powerless to the giant bags of chocolate that stare at me every time I open my kitchen cabinets. And I would genuinely like to tell you this is the last one for a while, but for two reasons, that is highly unlikely. First, Iam heading on a very special trip next week to visit a cacao farm, and second, National Chocolate Week is right around the corner. But I promise I will change things up very soon! And this week I have someone else to blame, well, slightly.

This week’s recipe is somewhat inspired by Nigella Lawson. As she settles into new role as Bake Off judge (a role she is unsurprisingly excelling in) she brings her signature warmth and enthusiasm to the tent, along with her genuine love of food. I find her obvious passion for food shockingly refreshing. Whilst I have loved all the previous judging iterations, Nigella seems to find such joy in the bakers' baking that her enthusiasm shines through the TV. While this should be expected, it feels almost revelatory. She doesn’t take clinical little bites; she takes bites like we all would, to actually enjoy the food. She rejected cookies being labelled as ‘naughty’ embracing baking as a small joy to be revelled in. Above all, she has centered flavour over form, an approach I have always kept at the center of everything I do. But rather than Nigella presenting, today’s recipe is inspired by the first episode, when the bakers were set the challenge of making a Guinness cake based on Nigella's classic recipe. Would this be the recipe I'd have served on the show? Who knows, but it does use some of my favourite flavours.

Share

At their heart, Guinness cakes are chocolate cake with the added depth that comes from dark stout beer. Sometimes though, the Guinness gets lost amongst the chocolate. This recipe is definitely Guinness-forward, paired with a couple of complementary flavours: blackberry and star anise jam, a milk chocolate glaze, and cream cheese whipped cream. But rather than serve this as a simple layer cake, as Guinness cakes often are, I opted to transform them into my favourite antipodean cakes, the Lamington.

Lamingtons are traditionally made with a very light whisked sponge, so these are definitely not traditional or classic, but the chocolate cake is still incredibly light, if richer than the classic. The traditional recipe uses a vanilla sponge, coated in a syrupy chocolate layer before being blanketed in coconut. The coconut stays the same, but instead of syrup, it gets a simple milk chocolate ganache, which I prefer because it is less sweet and has a nicer chocolate flavour. The cakes are finished by injecting a little blackberry jam, then finished with a dollop of cream cheese whipped cream and a spot more of the jam, for decoration.