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I have said it before, but I love a retro dessert, and maybe nothing is more retro or more perfect than the classic French profiterole. Light choux pastry filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with a warm chocolate sauce, it’s just perfection. My first memory of these little choux buns wasn't in some fancy Parisian bistro; it was in the freezer aisle of the local supermarket. My parents would be going to a friend's house for a dinner party, and my brother and I would be the hangers-on. Too young to really take part in the evening, my only memory of these nights was the desserts, and they were almost always from the freezer aisle in the supermarket. I am talking about apple strudel, Vienetta, Black Forest gateaux, and, of course, the frozen mound of profiteroles, the absolute height of sophistication to my younger self. I could sit here and write how my tastes have matured and how the real deal is now all I would accept, but the truth is those frozen dishes play a big part in my sense of nostalgia, and whilst I haven't had any of them in years, I know for sure that I’d still enjoy them today. This week, however, we are heading slightly more in the direction of a bistro-style dessert.

For my 40th birthday, we spent the weekend in one of my favorite cities, Paris (all of my favorite cities are required to be known for excellent baking). Mike had booked a gorgeous bistro for dinner on my birthday, and the simple profiterole dessert really stands out in my memory. Three small choux buns topped with craquelin, filled with an intensely vanilla ice cream, and served with lashings of chocolate sauce. It is one of those dishes that is so simple; everything needs to be perfect. That dish inspired a recipe in my book Chocolate Baking, but today I want to take the idea a little further, drawing on another French favourite: the Paris-Brest.

Paris-Brest is one of the best-known choux pastry-based dishes, a ring of choux pastry topped with sliced almonds and filled with a rich praline creme mousseline. It is rich, decadent and exceedingly delicious. What would happen if you mashed up the idea of profiteroles with the flavours of the Paris-Brest and even a nod to the form of an éclair? Hopefully a bit of culinary magic.

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To bring the two (three?) dishes together, I swapped out the rich creme mousseline for hazelnut ice cream. I baked the choux like an éclair, filled it with a little hazelnut praline paste and hazelnut ice cream, then topped it with a simple chocolate sauce and a few extra chopped hazelnuts. I am not going to lie and say this dish is easy, but if you’re looking for a special-occasion dessert, I don’t think you could go wrong with this; it's jumped right to the top of my all-time favorites.

If you’ve made any ice cream beforehand, it's quite possible you’ve always made an egg yolk-based custard, but not all styles of ice cream utilise egg. The recipe below is known as a Philadelphia-style ice cream, which is, quite simply, a mixture of milk, cream and sugar. In this hazelnut recipe, I also include a few other things to make the perfect ice cream.

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Hazlenuts

infused for flavour

Make sure to toast them well so they have a deep roasted hazelnut flavour

Milk Powder

Added for both flavour and texture

Milk solids absorb water, which helps to prevent ice crystals from forming; they also act as emulsifiers, making the ice cream smoother and creamier

The powder is toasted in this recipe, which gives the finished ice cream a deeper toasty flavour that helps boost the taste of the hazelnuts

Liquid Glucose

A little glucose in the ice cream base helps with softness; it slightly lowers the freezing point of the ice cream, meaning it will be softer even when frozen solid

Xanthan Gum

A tiny amount of this powder is in the ice cream, but it is well worth adding. Xanthan gum acts as a stabiliser, and when mixed into the base, it swells to absorb some of the free water content, which basically results in a smoother ice cream less prone to ice crystals. In a custard-base ice cream, egg yolks perform a similar role.

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