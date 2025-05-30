The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dimana Dervisheva's avatar
Dimana Dervisheva
13m

As a big coffee nerd, reading all your recommendations made me giggle with joy. Great list, one which I will definitely keep for a future trip there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathy M.'s avatar
Kathy M.
1h

Feel better soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Edd Kimber
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edd Kimber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture