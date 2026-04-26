Hello from London! I am finally home; the book tour has finished. After 3 incredibly busy weeks, which included 7 cities, 6 flights, 2 trains, 8 hotel rooms, 10 events, 3 TV shows and 1 podcast, I am thrilled to be back home, back in my own bed. I absolutely adore these tours, but it is an undeniable fact that they are exhausting, so I am really looking forward to a few quieter weeks. My fiance and I will be heading to Spain for a few days of sun before I throw myself back into the usual cake-based chaos.

Before we get back to my cakes and my cookies thought I would tell you all about the delicious things I ate on tour. Well, not everything, but the places worth mentioning, I don’t think you’d care about the poke places I’ve ordered from late in the evening, after an event? Being on a book tour is a strange thing; it’s an endless stream of flights, trains, and cabs, with a new city and new hotel room every couple of days. It’s a little disorientating. The tour is such a whirlwind that I genuinely kept forgetting what day it was!

The tour took a lot of time and miles, so I thought it made sense to break these posts into two: one for the west coast, which is below, and one for the east coast, which I’ll post next time. On the west coast, we visited Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and LA, and the welcome was incredible. I am always thrilled to find a community of incredible bakers halfway across the world, and it still blows my mind that I can share this passion with so many people across so many different countries. So, if you were one of those wonderful people that I’ve met on this tour, thank you so much for coming; it really means the world.

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On this particular tour, I mostly visited well-trodden ground, cities I’ve been lucky to visit multiple times over the past few years, with just a couple of new cities thrown in for good measure. As a Brit, it is my duty to inform you about the weather; New York let me down a little, but otherwise the sun followed me from city to city, 10 out of 10, no notes. As I write this, I am currently in LA and in a bid to actually eat something other than cake on this tour, we’ve been trying to hunt down some healthier options, which means, yes, we went to Erwhon, home to $20 dollar smoothies and something called ‘cowboy colostrum’ which they seem to add to half the products on offer. It feels like the most stereotypical LA experience, and of course, we had to try the smoothie. Let’s be honest, it was the main reason we actually went to this place. I genuinely wanted to hate it. I really did. It was $20 after all. But I’m annoyed at myself for how much I enjoyed it. Will I ever buy it again? Absolutely not. You remember it was $20, right? But it was really good!

I’m also amused by how much people in LA like to name/industry drop. We’ve had Uber drivers tell us about their famous friends and the shoe lines they’re starting, I’ve had a barista tell me about the writers’ retreat they’re going on, and I’ve heard seeming strangers talk to each other about the auditions they absolutely just nailed and definitely booked. It's a funny place, but I do like it. Every time I visit, it grows on me a little bit more. Maybe it’s the weather?

Seattle

By some chance of fate, each US tour I’ve embarked on has begun in the city of Seattle. Maybe my US colleagues thought I would appreciate the similar weather? Seattle is a city where I’ve spent very little time, in the heart of the city, in the part that most tourists occupy. Sure, I have visited Pike Place Market, but mostly I stay in the north of the city, in the Ballard area. An old fishing port, the area still has an industrial edge, but at its heart, it is a charming neighbourhood full of wonderful independent shops and plenty of restaurants.

For my first event of the tour, I visited a favourite book store, The Book Larder. One of the best culinary book shops in America, I have always had a wonderful time here, and this stop was no different. A truly excellent place to start the tour

The Book Larder

My Go-To Bagel Spot

My first stop when visiting the city is always Rachel’s Bagels and Burritos for bagels. Yes, bagels in Seattle. The city might not be thought of as a great bagel destination, but I will happily include Rachel's in my list of all-time favourite bagel shops. They do the classic flavours you’d expect (and they do them exceedingly well), but they also play with convention by coating bagels in za'atar and togarashi. They also make standout sandwiches. On this visit, I had one of their breakfast sandwiches with scrambled egg, ham and a generous serving of ‘sweet heat’ cream cheese. A perfect way to start a day of mooching around the north of the city. Go on a Saturday and enjoy a bagel whilst wandering the wonderfully compact farmers’ market that happens right behind the store on the main street.

Rachel’s Bagels and Burritos

My Coffee Spot

I have my favourite bagel spot, so it should come as no surprise that I also have my favourite coffee spot. At the other end of the main street is this little jewel box of a coffee shop. One of the owners makes the coffee, and the other makes the ceramics, which they also sell. As a city known for its coffee, this spot ranks among my favourites; the coffee is incredibly good. I should also note that I was travelling with an Aussie colleague, and this was also her favourite spot, and you know the Aussies are known for being picky about their coffee.

Homage Coffee

The Pastry Spot

Seattle is a city that pulls no punches when it comes to bakeries; there are several excellent spots across the city. On this trip, I was determined to finally visit Temple Pastries, a bakery I’ve admired from afar and which recently published an excellent book of the same name. I visited solo, which sadly meant I was only able to try one thing. When asked what I wanted to order, I suddenly had decision paralysis, so in a state of mild panic, I ordered the cinnamon cream cheese cruffin. I know it doesn’t sound like the most exciting pastry, but I lucked out; it was a fabulous, flaky croissant pastry filled with lightly sweetened cream cheese and then completely coated in a fragrant cinnamon sugar. I normally prefer a savoury option for breakfast, but I would eat this any day, absolute heaven!

Temple Pastries

Portland

I’ve never visited Portland before, but after a very picturesque train journey from Seattle, we disembarked in the heart of downtown Portland, ready to explore. Just like in Seattle, I much preferred the many wonderful neighbourhoods outside the downtown area, and we found some absolute gems. I had an event at Vivienne’s Culinary Books, and to be completely honest, I was nervous about this one. I’d never been to the city before, and the event was a baking swap: you had to bake something to attend and share it with the other attendees. I was nervous that might put people off coming (it's a lot of effort), but I needn’t have worried. Portland gave such a warm welcome, and people baked their hearts out; I was so impressed.

Viviennes Culinary Books

The Pie Spot

On this tour, I am determined to get a slice of strawberry rhubarb pie, my absolute favourite pie this time of year. Visiting this temple to flaky pie crust, I was momentarily disappointed when it wasn’t on the menu. Momentarily, because I visited with the whole book tour team, and with a little encouragement from them, we sampled four very generous and incredibly delicious pies. There was the jiggliest chess pie I have ever tried, a perfectly simple cherry pie, the cosiest of apple pies, and a banana cream pie that collapsed under the weight of its own whipped cream topping. Portland, you’re lucky to have this spot, a firm favourite in my eyes.

Lauretta Jean’s

The Pizza Spot

I wasn’t planning on getting pizza in Portland, but then I read it’s been dubbed the best pizza city in the US. There were so many places I could have visited (Lovely’s Fifty Fifty, Apizza Scholls, Kens Artisan Pizza, Dimos Apizza and on and on), but I was in the mood for a slice, somewhere close to my hotel, as time is always in short supply on these trips. The guys behind Modernist Pizza declare Scotties to make the best NY-style slice in the country, and whilst it’s not the best NY slice I’ve ever had, they do indeed make an excellent pizza

Scotties Pizza Parlour

The Thai BBQ Spot

Before visiting this Pacific Northwest city, I had no idea it was known as a big Thai food destination. After a short time in the city, it becomes very clear; everywhere you look, there appears to be another Thai spot. We chose to visit Eem after a couple of recommendations, and after an hour's wait and a cocktail down the street, we snagged a few window seats and enjoyed a truly fabulous meal. The food was punchy and vibrant, and by far my favourite meal on this trip so far. Great vibe and great food.

Eem Thai BBQ

San Francisco

On the West Coast, this is the city I have visited the most. It was also a very busy stop, with multiple events and some press to fit in over a very short period, so we didn’t have the luxury of exploring as much as on other stops. Omnivore Books is probably one of the first cookbook stores I ever visited in the US, and it will always be a favourite. At this event, I was interviewed by Amy Guittard of Guittard Chocolate, and thankfully, we were met with unseasonably good weather, which brought in a bumper crowd for a packed-out event.

Omnivore Books

Coffee Spot

San Francisco has great coffee, and to be completely honest, I love this place, yes, for the coffee, but I also just love the interior. But the coffee is good, I promise. It sits alongside the Mission district, one of my favourite parts of the city, and it's close to so many other brilliant spots, making it a great place to start the day.

Sightglass Coffee

Bakery(ies)

The Chocolate Baking menu at Parachute Bakery

If Seattle has a decent amount of good bakeries, then San Francisco has an embarrassment of riches. You’ve got places like Jane The Bakery and Tartine, which have been long-time favourites, you’ve got the locals ’ favourite Arsicault, who make a fantastic croissant. Then there is the new kid on the block, Parachute. Open for less than a year, this viennoiserie spot in the Ferry Building is where I held my SF pop-up, and it was also at the top of my list to check out. Out of everything they had on the menu, I wanted to try their ‘everything bagel kouign amann’. This sweet and buttery pastry was coated in everything bagel seasoning and filled with cream cheese. I wondered if it would be too sweet, but this worked so well, perfectly sweet and salty.

The pastry case at Jane The Bakery

Jane The Bakery

Tartine (I like the charm of the original location)

Arsicault

Parachute Bakery

A Sandwich Spot

I love a San Francisco burrito as much as the next person, but this trip, I opted to skip my regular La Tacqueria burrito to try something different. This trip, I was craving a torta instead. The place I found turned out to be a spot featured in a Phil Rosenthal, he of Someone Feed Phil fame, show where he enjoyed the Mega Cubana, which includes a breaded chicken cutlet, sausage, pierna, ham, chorizo (yes, that is four types of pork), eggs, turkey, queso fresco and American cheese. That was way more than I could handle, so I went for the simpler Cubana, which was more than enough and absolutely delicious. I also had the most refreshing melon agua fresca, perfect for the warm weather.

Torta Gorda

The Chocolate Shop

I also like to stop by Dandelion Chocolate whilst in the city; it's a wonderful company, and on this trip I wanted to catch up with their longtime pastry chef, Lisa Vega, and see their new state-of-the-art facility (new to me, at least). I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a sleek chocolate-making operation. Dandelion is a fabulous bean-to-bar chocolate producer in SF, but they also have a wonderful pastry program, with chocolate used in a whole variety of ways to make delicious baked goods. A particular favourite from this trip was the chocolate flan, a spin on the French pie, so unbelievably creamy it was pastry perfection.

Dandelion Chocolate

Los Angeles

The weather in LA was stereotypically glorious, and I can see why people love living here. We have run into a few confirmed stereotypes, though. We attempted to visit the restaurant Quarter Sheets (to try their Princess Cake), but the LA traffic had other ideas. After an hour in the cab, we realised we weren’t even a third of the way into the journey, so we gave up and got strip mall Mexican food, an LA experience all of its own.

The Coffee

We were filming the local morning show, which records on the eastern side of the city, so I took advantage of that and visited a few favourite spots on that side of town. Canyon Coffee in Echo Park is a favourite from my first visit to the city two years ago; from the great coffee and delicious pastries to the brilliant people watching, it’s a fun place to hang out. Why not play a game of LA bingo and see how many times you hear someone talking about a writer's retreat, an improv/one-woman show, or a failed audition?

Canyon Coffee

The Chocolate Shop

When I walked past this place, I thought it was a weed dispensary. Mainly because it’s called Chocolate Dispensary, but also because the shutters on the windows were down, which really didn’t help dispel that initial thought. Instead of weed, it is actually home to America's largest collection of bean-to-bar chocolate makers. I was, quite literally, a kid in a candy shop. It was nice to see a few British makers represented as well, including two favourites - Pump St and Chocolate Tree.

The Chocolate Dispensary

The Bakery

Whilst I’ve been on this tour, it has felt like I’m mirroring fellow baker and cookbook author Roxanne Jullipat, whose wonderful book Morning Baker was also recently released. She has been visiting the same bookstores as I, just a day or so after me. I sadly missed her Portland pop-up, so I was determined to check out her LA bakery, the incredible Friends and Family. This bakery revels in using whole-grain flours, and as a result, everything we tried had an incredible depth of flavour. Not only was the baking excellent, the apple turnover just incredible, but the breakfast burritos we had were also maybe my favourite iteration to date. I also loved the hot sauce they served alongside the burrito so much that I tracked some down the following day, too bring home with me.

Friends and Family

The Pie Place

One of the events we held in LA was at the brilliant Fat + Flour, the pie shop owned by chef Nicole Rucker. Her pies are stellar, and she fulfilled my dreams by handing me a slice of rhubarb and strawberry pie with a streusel topping at the end of the evening, a perfect combination and a truly excellent slice of Pie. The event was at the Culver City location, but there is also a location at the Grand Central Market in downtown LA.

Fat + Flour