I know the other bakers of the internet are currently knee-deep in Christmas cookies, but this year, I have gone in a different direction. Next week I’ll have a selection of incredible edible gifts, but this week I have something for your freezer in anticipation of Christmas leftover sandwiches, my favourite part of festive feasting.

This is one of my favourite bread recipes and, because it makes 12 muffins, is the perfect recipe to whip up and freeze, enjoying a couple fresh first, of course. Traditionally, English muffins are a griddle bread, a dough cooked slowly on a griddle or frying pan instead of being baked in the oven. Whilst you absolutely can do that with this recipe, I prefer baking them in the oven, utilising English muffin rings. This just makes the recipe a breeze because you can bake them all at once, a little more hands-off and efficient.

Sidenote: If you’re a fan of English muffins, then I can wholeheartedly recommend the English muffin pan set from Rackmaster (This recipe is based on a recipe given to me by Campbell Macfarlane, who is the man behind Rackmaster). The company traditionally makes equipment for commercial bakeries, but has a few tools perfect for homebakers. The set includes two non-stick trays that nest together and muffin rings that perfectly fit inside. Whilst the set is specifically designed for English muffins, the two trays are also perfect for focaccia or Sicilian-style pizza. If you don’t have the tin, don’t fret; I have included instructions for the traditional method too.

Do you know the traditional way to cut open an English muffin? Surprisingly, it doesn’t involve a knife. When people talk about muffins, you’ll often hear about the ‘nooks and crannies’ that the butter spread atop the muffin will ooze into. Well, those nooks and crannies are partly down to how you open the muffin. If you slice them open with a knife, they’ll look very similar to many other breads. Open the muffin with a knife, and you’re in nooks-and-crannies central. To utilise the fork method, you simply poke a fork around the perimeter of the muffin, then pull the two halves apart, leaving behind a wonderfully uneven surface with plenty of texture that is crying out for a generous slathering of butter.

These muffins will keep fresh for 2-3 days, but if you freeze them, they’ll last for up to a month.