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Hello, Happy Sunday!

Today we are talking about chocolate. But, let’s be honest, that’s pretty much my go-to topic! For those who come here solely for recipes, fear not; there is a delicious chocolate mousse recipe at the end of this week's newsletter. But I also wanted to do something a little different today and write something more long-form, detailing my recent trip to Colombia, where I was lucky enough to spend a week visiting cocoa farms and factories. I really hope you enjoy the piece.

Full disclosure, this trip was a press trip for Fatso Chocolate, who have also graciously contributed to a fabulous giveaway:

To celebrate all things chocolate, I am giving away a brilliant bundle of chocolate goodies. Included is a copy of my book Chocolate Baking, the entire range of Fatso Chocolate bars, and 5kg of Luker Chocolate wafers for any festive baking you might have planned. To be in with a chance of winning the lot, simply leave a comment below telling me your favourite chocolate recipe to make. The competition is open to those in the UK, and a winner will be picked at random and announced in next week's newsletter (you can enter here on Instagram on a post that will be going up on Monday)

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When talking about my work and why I am still obsessed with baking, even after almost two decades, I often describe a personal fascination: my preoccupation with how we came to make some of the foodstuffs we take for granted. How humanity figured out to make bread, how we started drinking coffee and, of course, how we turned cacao pods into bars of delicious chocolate. I know these things aren’t linear; it’s not as if one day someone saw a stalk of wheat and just decided to turn it into a loaf of sourdough, but still, this winding road from plant to product is something I will always be fascinated by. The reality is, of course, that these foods that we all consume took thousands of years to become what we recognise today, slowly morphing from plant to finished dish. Sadly, as part of this process and over time, the story of how these foods are actually made often becomes murky and distant. When we, here in the UK or in the US, consume coffee or chocolate, we don’t always consider the origin; it is such a staple that the product's origin is often divorced from our day-to-day understanding of it. To truly value these things and to understand them better, learning about their origins is important. How can you put a value on a cup of coffee or a bar of chocolate if you don’t know what goes into making it?

I think it would be safe to say I know more than the average person when it comes to chocolate (after two years working on and writing my book Chocolate Baking, I’d certainly hope that is the case), but knowing how chocolate is made in theory is different from seeing that process up close. For the longest time, I have desperately wanted to see how chocolate is made for myself, to visit a cacao farm and see the very beginning of the process. When the opportunity to visit farmers in Colombia came across my desk, I dropped everything to make it happen, and I cannot tell you how fascinating and inspiring the trip was. I was invited by the founder of Fatso Chocolate, a maker of big, chunky chocolate bars with fun flavour combinations and lots of textures, to visit some of the farmers and the factory where their chocolate comes from. Of course I said yes.

Colombia is number 10 in the world when it comes to cocoa production, farming roughly 67,000 tonnes of the cocoa beans annually. To put that in perspective, the Ivory Coast, where most bulk cocoa is produced, harvests just shy of 2 million tonnes a year, and together with Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroon, West African cocoa production accounts for 70% of the world's annual harvest. Cocoa grown in the Ivory Coast is generally considered low quality and is the sort bought by the likes of Cadbury, Mondelez and Hershey, used to make low-quality chocolate that is more candy than real chocolate. So, whilst Colombia is comparatively small when it comes to production, the cocoa grown in the country is considered of much higher quality, with 95% of its supply chain categorised by the International Cocoa Organisation, the ICCO, as ‘Fino de Aroma ’, which is a categorisation given to only 8% of the world’s cocoa supply. This is to say that the cocoa has exceptional, fine, and complex flavour profiles.

Colombia is rightly known as a coffee country, with coffee beans among its biggest exports and a near-constant in everyday life. The most popular form of coffee is a style called tinto. It is a short, very strong coffee sweetened with panela and served black. As we drove into the mountains heading towards a cocoa farm, we suddenly passed a row of seemingly endless mechanics, with trucks and vans parked and being serviced. Right in the middle of the road, two women had set up a stall selling hot coffee to the drivers. With the stall in the middle of the road, drivers would literally stop traffic to exchange cash for their small but intense cups of coffee. Coffee is a big deal in Colombia. And whilst cocoa is a relatively small part of their economy, it also has a strong place in the country's psyche. Most chocolate made in the country isn’t turned into bars or even confectionery; it is actually consumed as hot chocolate. Whilst hot chocolate might be something I occasionally drink here at home, in Colombia it is as common as the mugs of tea I consume daily. According to one USDA report, the average Colombian drinks 300 cups of hot chocolate a year. The preferred style is very sweet and was traditionally consumed in the morning to give workers a boost of energy. It is also often consumed with cheese, a simple farmer’s cheese, dunked into the hot chocolate until it starts to melt. Unusual for sure but surprisingly tasty.

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To understand how chocolate is actually made, from plant to bar, we traveled to Pereira, one of the country's major coffee-production centers. Everywhere you drive, coffee plants are growing: along every road, on every hill; coffee as far as you can see, all harvested by hand. We drove a couple of hours out into the rainforest, climbing higher and higher into the mountains, literally driving up into the clouds. As the terrain got trickier, we had to switch from our bus to a jeep; the roads were now too treacherous, too muddy, and far too bumpy to handle anything else. Most cocoa farms in Colombia (and in most of the world) are very small affairs, just two or three hectares. As cocoa isn’t always harvested year-round, farmers often grow a few different crops on the same land to ensure a steady year-round income. In this region, this is often plantain, but in others it might be passion fruit or avocados. The farm we visited was on a particularly steep hill, and clearly the work was challenging. Cocoa trees are prone to disease, and climate change has started to worsen conditions and reduce harvests. The cocoa on this farm was generally a beautiful, deep, rich red colour, but pods do actually come in all manner of colours, shapes, and sizes. Some varieties are valued for their ability to flourish and resist disease; others are valued for the flavour of the beans they produce. Once the pods are ripe, a skill that seemed almost impossible to understand but which the farmer knew by pure instinct and experience, they are cut open with a machete to reveal the beans. The beans, almost alien in appearance, are coated in a white, fleshy pulp. If you ever get a chance to taste this, jump at the opportunity. The pulp is a riot of tropical flavours, some tasting like lychees, some like the juiciest of peaches. The farmers' two children were particularly fond of the pulp, and I can absolutely understand why. To turn these beans into chocolate, they first need to be fermented; this is the first step in developing the beans' flavour. The fleshy beans are tipped into large vats and left to ferment for up to a week. This is a controlled process where the beans are kept at around 48-50ºC and turned every couple of days to ensure even fermentation. The beans are then transferred to large racks and left for a few days to dry. This stage is also incredibly important as cocoa beans are prone to mould if their moisture content is not properly controlled. Most cocoa is, at this stage, packed into sacks and sent around the world to chocolate makers, and because the beans are often stored for 1-2 years before being turned into chocolate, this drying stage is crucial. It is actually much rarer for beans to be turned into chocolate in the country where they are harvested, but the cocoa on this farm was headed to Luker Chocolate, one of Colombia's two main chocolate companies.

Fermenting and drying the cocoa beans is a skilled and difficult process, and farmers are paid a premium for beans processed to a high standard. As part of this trip we visited a second farm which acts as both a research farm and a teaching space for farmers in the region, run by Luker Chocolate. Farmers are taught how to graft plants to grow cocoa trees that will flourish; they’re taught the best way to ferment the beans and how to ensure they’re properly dried. In return, they are paid a premium for higher-quality beans.

Luker is one of the country's two biggest chocolate producers, and whilst most of what they make is turned into various hot chocolate products, they also make a significant amount of couverture, high-quality chocolate destined for chefs, bakers, and makers of many other delicious chocolate products. When Ella, of Fatso Chocolate, set up her company, she wanted to use a chocolate that had a great taste and was made to strong ethical standards, both things which Luker prides itself on. Their factory is located in the capital, Bogota, and at any one time, there are over 1300 tonnes of cocoa in their warehouse ready to be turned into chocolate. The process, whether small bean-to-bar chocolate makers or large-scale chocolate companies, is essentially the same.

First, the beans are roasted. The temperature and length of roast vary depending on the desired result. The easiest way to understand this is that the process resembles coffee roasting; lighter, brighter profiles come with lower temperatures and shorter roast times, and darker flavour profiles come with higher temperatures and longer roast times. Roasting cocoa can also remove unwanted flavour notes; when low-quality beans are purchased, they are often roasted at higher temperatures for longer periods of time to flatten flavours which makes chocolate with less depth of flavour and less interesting flavour notes (if you look at mass-manufactured dark chocolate, you’ll often notice it is much darker in appearance even if the cocoa content is lower than the 70% chocolate you might normally bake with; high-temperature roasting is partly why, used to hide the low quality of cocoa used to produce the chocolate) Once roasted the beans go through a process called cracking and winnowing, which simply means they are cracked open and the shells are removed leaving behind the cocoa nibs. The nibs are then ground into a thick paste known as cocoa liquor. The liquor can then be pressed to separate out the cocoa solids and the cocoa butter. The solids are ground into cocoa powder, and the fat can be used in the chocolate-making process or sold to other industries, such as cosmetics. Cocoa liquor is then mixed with sugar and ‘refined,’ so the particle size is so small our tongues can't detect any graininess, and the chocolate develops its smooth, silky texture. The final stage of the process is called conching, in which a machine mixes the chocolate for long periods. This process is the final stage where the flavour can be tweaked: volatile flavour compounds evaporate over time, removing any remaining harsh or unwanted flavour notes. The finished chocolate is then tempered and turned into bars or chips before being shipped to you and me to bake with.

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Maybe you don’t need to travel all the way to Colombia to truly value the chocolate that we all enjoy, but for me, seeing the process up close makes me look at the chocolate in my larder a little differently.

Chocolate Mousse with Candied Hazelnuts, Salt and Olive Oil

Serves 6

This recipe is taken from my book Chocolate Baking

Chocolate Mousse

250g dark chocolate (70-80% cocoa solids), finely chopped

150ml whole milk

5 large eggs, separated

65g caster sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste

120ml whipping cream

Candied Hazelnuts

100g blanched hazelnuts

100g caster sugar

30ml water

To Serve

Extra virgin olive oil

Flaked sea salt

Image by Matthew Hague

To make the mousse, place the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl and melt, using either a bain marie or the microwave.

Pour the milk into a medium saucepan, place over a medium heat and bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, put the egg yolks, 50g of the sugar and the vanilla in a separate mixing bowl and whisk together until smooth and pale. When the milk is at a simmer, slowly pour it into the yolk mixture, stirring to prevent it scrambling. Pour the custard back into the saucepan, place over a low heat and cook until it reaches a temperature of 75-80°C (167-176°F) or thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Immediately pour the custard into a heatproof jug. Pour a third of the custard into the bowl of chocolate and stir to combine. Mix in the remaining custard in two

additions, stirring until silky smooth.

Put the egg whites in a large bowl and, using an electric hand mixer, whisk until foamy. Slowly rain in the remaining sugar, continuing to whisk until the meringue holds soft peaks. In a separate bowl, but using the same mixer (there’s no need to wash the attachments), whisk the cream to soft peaks.

Fold the meringue into the chocolate custard in three additions, keeping the mixture as light as possible. For the first addition, you can be a little bit more assertive, not worrying too much about retaining the airiness. This addition will loosen the chocolate mixture, making it easier to combine the remaining meringue and cream without losing too much air. Fold in the cream, until the mixture is streak free. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. If you’re pushed for time, you can pour the mousse into individual bowls or glasses, where they’ll set in about 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan (350°F). Place the hazelnuts on a rimmed baking tray and toast in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

Put the sugar and water into a small saucepan and place over a medium heat. Once the mixture is bubbling and the sugar has dissolved, add the hazelnuts and remove from the heat. Stir continuously until the sugar has formed a white crust over the hazelnuts. Place the pan back on the heat and stir until the white crust has turned a golden caramel colour. Scrape out onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment and, using a wooden spoon or spatula, separate them so they don’t stick together. Set aside to cool.

To serve, dip a large spoon in boiling-hot water and use to scoop the mousse into bowls. Top with the hazelnuts and finish with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkling of salt.

The mousse can be made up to 2 days in advance and refrigerated until needed. The candied hazelnuts can be made a couple days in advance, too, but they need storing in a sealed

container and kept in a dry cool spot.