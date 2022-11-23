The Christmas season is right around the corner, so it’s time for the post I try to write every year, a gift guide for bakers. Whether you need ideas for the baker in your life or ideas for you own Christmas list there is plenty for you choose from. Of course, the list is not exhaustive not by any stretch of the imagination so if you have suggestions leave them as a comment to add to the list.

Small Batch Bakes

I know it is probably a little on the nose to recommend my own book, but hey a boys got to make a living too! Obviously I wrote the book but I do genuinely thing it makes a brilliant gift. It’s not too expensive and is great for bakers of all skill levels.

Buy a copy

Dishpatch x Edd Kimber

If you do buy my book for someone, what better accompaniment than my collaboration box with Dishpatch. Available only in December it is a special box filled with delicious treats made from recipes across my last few books.

Get your box

Sourdough Sophia Panettone

Panettone makes a perfect gift especially when it is as good as the one made by Sourdough Sophia in Crouch End, London. This year, because of a tv show I filmed and a newspaper taste test, I have tried close to 20 different panettone and this one os by far the best. It also comes in the most beautiful packaging making it a gorgeous gift, a gift you’ll probably just want to keep for yourself.

Buy a panettone

Wilfa Probaker

This is a very special gift, a brilliant stand mixer from the Norwegian brand Wilfa (you may know that I was just named their worldwide ambassador), an especially great gift for bread bakers, as the best mixer I have ever used to make all manner of bread doughs. They also make a great hand mixer which is a great alternative for the casual baker or someone who wants a cheaper alternative. If you’re a caffeine fiend like me, they also make great coffee products including a brilliant coffee grinder.

Wilfa.co.uk

If any Wilfa products strike your fancy, don’t forget to use the code THEBOYWHOBAKES for 20% off.



Butter Bauble

A great stocking stuffer this ridiculously cute butter shaped bauble would be at home on any bakers Christmas tree.

Sous Chef

Butter Jar

I am a big fan of everything Toast sell, their clothes are of course beautiful but the range of homewares they sell is equally special, incredibly well curated. This butter jar is beautiful and of course practical.

Toast

Pump St Chocolate

If someone gifted me this box of four chocolate bars from the sublime Pump St Chocolate I would be one very happy man. This particular box is made up of bars that highlight their origins as a bakery, using their own bread products to make delicious and intriguing bars. There is a bar made with rye crumbs, one with sourdough and two of their very special milk chocolate bars.

Pump St

Papier Croissant Diary

It’s a beautiful leather planner covered in croissants, what more is there to say. You can also have initials monogrammed onto the front of the diary to make it an extra personal gift.

Papier



For Bread Bakers

The Perfect Loaf

This new cookbook is surely one of the best released this year and would make an excellent gift for all sourdough bakers, regardless of whether they are just starting out or are already turning out loaves on the regular.

get a copy



Japanese Bread Knife

If the baker in your life loves making bread then a good bread knife is key and this Japanese model is amongst the best I have ever used, despite its very affordable price tag.

Kitchen Provisions

Dough Scraper

Dough scrapers don’t have to boring, why not bring a splash of colour into your kitchen with one of Still Life’s fun bread scrapers. This particular colour way is currently out of stock but they have a couple others to choose from and are restocking at the start of December

Still Life

Bread Lame

A bread lame is a small but very useful tool when making bread and these round lame’s are both brilliant at their function, being very easy to hold and use, they’re also beautiful.

Bakery Bits

Proofing Basket

A great gift to add to a bread baking book to make a great baking bundle. Proofing baskets come in many styles but this linen lined basket is great quality and the linen lining makes it less likely the dough will stick.

Bakery Bits

Cookbooks

Cookbooks are a classic Christmas gift and for good reason. 2022 has seen some wonderful cookbooks released and this is just a tiny selection of my favourites.

The Last Bite - Anna Higham

get a copy

Savoury Baking - Erin McDowell

get a copy

Lune: Croissants, all day all night - Kate Reid

get a copy

Crumbs and Doilies - Cupcake Jemma

get a copy

The Dusty Knuckle

get a copy

Gift A Substack Subscription

And last but not least, did you know that you can gift a subscription to my substack? Either month by month or for a year. The subscription gets them exclusive access to all the content that goes behind the paywall, so lots of recipes delivered straight to their inbox a few times every month, what a fab gift!

Give a gift subscription