Hello from a wet and grey Portland, Oregon. Technically, I’m on the Amtrak back to Seattle, but I’m still somewhere outside the city, in the lush green countryside. As of this morning, we have so far checked off two book tour events, two TV segments, two trains, two hotels and one plane journey and, most importantly, one incredible meal and one brilliant pie for breakfast situation (I’ll tell you about the food we’ve enjoyed on this coast next week).

Before I left for the States, I worked on a couple of recipes to post whilst I was busy traversing the country, and this week’s is a beautifully simple little cake, or cakes to be accurate. Whilst I may not be the biggest fan of cupcakes, I do love a single-serve situation, a self-contained portion just for you. These little cakes are a version of the French financier, but with a slight identity crisis. Whilst the batter is made with brown butter and ground almonds like the classic French cake, I make these to resemble the Aussie version, the friand. If you’ve never heard of a friand before, they originate from Australia, and the main difference from the French cake is the lack of brown butter. Technically, a financier is always made with the nutty beurre noisette, and friands are made simpler with regular melted butter, just beurre, no noisette. The other difference is the form. Traditionally, financiers were baked in little gold bar-shaped moulds because, as the story goes, financiers were created for the workers of the Paris financial district who couldn’t risk getting crumbs on their expensive clothes. Financiers were therefore a little treat these workers could enjoy on the move without risk of crumbs getting everywhere. Friands, on the other hand, are typically made in an oval-shaped pan. Whilst you can find these pans online in the UK and I’m sure in the US, you can also simply use a muffin pan if you don’t have access to one.

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In this version of the financier, the cakes are made with both ground almonds and desiccated coconut, then soaked in a tangy passionfruit syrup. Whilst this alone would be a cause of great deliciousness, I decided to add a chocolate element, because if you didn’t know, I really like chocolate. In this case, the chocolate element was a very simple chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream. If you’ve never experienced the joy that is the pairing of passion fruit and chocolate you are in for a delightful experience, it is one of my all time favourite combinations and one I turn to often (in my new book there is a fabulous passion fruit bar which is made with a black cocoa crust, a passion fruit custard layer, and finished with a dollop of whipped milk chocolate ganache).

This combination has been a favourite of mine since I was around 18, after a very influential trip to Paris. I was living in my university dorm and whilst hanging out with some American students, doing their semester abroad, we started chatting about Paris. Within the hour, we had concocted a plan and booked tickets to visit the city of lights, which I believe is what my student loan was intended for, right? It was on this trip that I visited Pierre Herme's boutique for the first time, and it was here that I fell in love with macarons, passion fruit and chocolate, and French patisserie. I also credit this trip as the moment my regular love of baking turned into a deep lifelong obsession and what probably set me on the path I’m on today. So yes, that combination has meant a lot to me over the years. It’s also just really delicious.

Passion Fruit, Coconut and Chocolate Financiers

Makes 12

Coconut Financiers

160g unsalted butter, diced

4 large egg whites

50g ground almonds

65g desiccated coconut

50g plain flour

200g caster sugar

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

Passion Fruit Soak

50ml passion fruit juice

50g caster sugar

Milk Chocolate Passion Fruit Ganache

100g milk chocolate (40-50% cocoa solids)

30ml passion fruit puree

20ml double cream*

Swiss Meringue Buttercream*

1 large egg white

80g caster sugar

Pinch of cream of tartar

Pinch of salt

160g unsalted butter, diced and at room temperature

60g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), melted and cooled slightly

*if you prefer, you can replace the cream with another 20ml of passion fruit juice but I like to add a touch of cream as it ever so slightly softens the acidity and makes for a more harmonious flavour

*whilst you can use milk chocolate in this buttercream, to marry with the milk chocolate in the ganache, instead of dark chocolate, I find that with the addition of the butter and sugar in the buttercream using dark chocolate actually results in a very creamy chocolate flavour that is very similar to milk chocolate, whilst also not being too sweet.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC (160ºC Fan).

To make the financiers, add the butter to a medium-sized saucepan and place it over medium-high heat, then cook until the butter is browned. As the butter melts, it will first sizzle and splatter, and this is the water content cooking out from the fat. Once this noisy splattering calms down and the butter starts to foam, you should keep an eye out for the milk solids to catch on the bottom of the pan and turn a golden brown hue. At this stage, take the pan off the heat. Whilst the butter is cooking, add the remaining ingredients to the bowl and stir together with a spatula. Pour in the browned butter and stir until fully combined with the batter.

Lightly grease a 12-hole muffin or friand pan, then portion the batter evenly among the 12 sections. Bake in the preheated oven for about 15-18 minutes until the edges of the cakes are golden brown. Remove and set aside for a couple of minutes, then carefully turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the soak, simply add the passion fruit juice and sugar to a small pan and heat until the sugar dissolves and the mixture just begins to simmer. Remove from the heat and liberally brush over the tops of the cakes.

To make the ganache, melt the chocolate in a bowl over a bain marie or in a microwave. Separately add the juice and cream to a small saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Pour a third of this mixture over the chocolate and stir together until fully combined. Repeat twice more to form a silky smooth ganache.

To make the buttercream, add the egg white, sugar, cream of tartar and salt to a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of simmering water. Stir with a whisk until the mixture is hot to the touch and the sugar has fully dissolved. Remove the bowl from the heat and use an electric mixer to whisk until the meringue holds stiff peaks and has cooled to room temperature. This should take about 5 minutes. Add the butter, a couple of pieces at a time, and continue whisking until all the butter is incorporated and the mixture reaches a thick buttercream texture. Pour in the melted and cooled chocolate and mix until fully combined. At this point, I take the bowl off the mixer and use a spatula to ensure the buttercream is fully mixed and the chocolate is evenly combined.

To assemble the cakes, make a small well in the centre of each financier and spoon in a little of the ganache. To do this, I use the back of a piping tip as an apple corer to scoop out the centre of each cake. Spoon the buttercream into a piping bag fitted with whichever piping tip you prefer (I used a St Honore tip) and top each cake with some of the buttercream. If you want, you could also add a little coconut on top. In the version I made, I added a little toasted coconut and a grating of chocolate as a final flourish.