Hi Happy Friday!

Does it feel to anyone else that summer is over before it even truly got a chance to start? It feel like it has almost entirely passed by without being able to enjoy the benefits of warm weather and longer days? It has been a decidedly un-summery season but before it ends I wanted to get in one more weekend of summer pleasures before its time to think about fluffy sweaters and comfort food.

Before we get to this weeks recipe I thought we should have a quick catch up, with everything seeming so busy recently I thought it might be possible some of the recent newsletters might have missed you in your inbox so thought a quick recap of recent reecipes, delivered to the top of your inbox might be useful.

Free Recipes

Flaky Pastry

Strawberries and Cream Jelly and Custard

Coffee and Caramelised White Chocolate Meringues

Whipped Salted Caramel

Paid Recipes

Fluffernutter Cookies

Malted Salted Caramel Brownies

Peach and Blackberry Pie

Peach Melba Crumb Cake

Banana Blondies

Sweet and Salty Chocolate Layer Cake

Talking of recipes, It’s been a very busy month for book launches, I seem to have been to more book launches this last few weeks than the rest of the year, I guess Christmas book season has started even earlier this year. As I am always on the lookout for a new cookbook I thought id recommend a few that friends have released in the last couple weeks.

Chetna Makan

Indian Feasts

Chetna is one of my favourite people to get their start on Bake Off and over the years she has become a cookbook powerhouse; Indian Feast is Chetna’s seventh book! This one is all about Indian food that serves a crowd. I have bookmarked many recipes I want to make, and if the food she cooked for the book launch is anything to go by the recipes are going to be delicious! - Get a copy here.

Philip Khoury

A New Way To Bake

Philip is the head pastry chef at Harrods and he is an exceptionally talented pastry chef, and a great guy to boot. A general high end pastry book is what you might expect (and in fact what he originally pitched) but count yourself lucky that what he ended up writing was for homemakers. But what he wrote isn’t just any homebaking book its probably the most accessible vegan baking book I have come across. Philip doesn’t use hard to find ingredients to make his recipe vegan, you can get everything you need at the supermarket and still turn out baking worthy of the shelves of Harrods. Get a copy here



Amanda Bankert

Voila Vegan

Doughnuts might not be what you expect from a bakery in Paris but Boneshakers, the little vegan bakery in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement, turn out stellar plant based doughnuts using a blend of American and French baking traditions. Voila Vegan is Boneshakers’ Amanda Bankerts first cookbook and another vegan baking book for your collection. Bankert describes the recipes as accidentally vegan in that, once again, the recipes are incredibly accessible. They of course include some doughnuts, inspired by Boneshakers but the book is very varied, they’ll be something for everyone. Get a copy here

But back to this weeks recipe, this wasn’t a recipe where I wanted to teach you a new technique or introduce you to some new producer or new flavour combination. Selfishly this was a recipe developed out of hunger, that and as a fridge raid. We are headed to Brighton for a long weekend and I wanted to make something for us all to enjoy on the beach, something picnic friendly. I looked at what I had in the fridge and the one thing that needed using was half a batch of my flaky pastry recipe. Now that pastry isn’t quite puff pastry but the first thing that jumped into my mind was a sausage roll, an almost breakfast sausage roll. Flavoured with mustard, sage and unusually for a sausage roll, lots of cheese. To really sell the breakfast idea I also coated the outside of the sausage rolls in everything bagel seasoning. The resulting sausage rolls are fabulous, packed full of flavour, lots of caramelised and crispy cheese and they are also pretty massive. If you’ve ever tried one of the sausage rolls from Ginger Pig you’ll have an idea. These aren’t a snack, they’re more of a meal.