Hello Everyone!

I, for one, am thrilled the temperature has dropped a little over the past week. Baking in the heat and with disgustingly high humidity is not my idea of fun. Spending my days in front of a hot oven? Let's just say, it wasn’t pretty. Now that it's a touch cooler, your bread will proof as you’d expect, your butter won't go from solid to liquid in the blink of an eye, and you’ll be able to bake without turning into a ball of sweat. With the kitchen a little more tolerable I took the opportunity to whip up a batch of my ‘Cheats Croissant Dough’ and use it to make some cruffins; if I had attempted this last week, it would have been a recipe for disaster.

Before we get to the recipe, I wanted to tell you about a fun event I have coming up. If you follow me on social media, you might have seen that I have been a guest on the Ask Ronna (& Bryan) podcast a few times, a hilarious comedy advice podcast that is a weekly treat. For their first-ever live show, they are crossing the pond and setting up shop at Kings Place Theatre in London. They’re doing a single show, on July 14th, with special guests Sue Perkins, the Irish comedian Gearoid Farrelly, and myself. I can't wait for the show, it is bound to be a brilliantly funny night, and I am sure there will be cake involved somehow. If you fancy coming along, you can get tickets from Kings Place. You can also stream the show live, if you can’t make it to London.



Okay, so croissant dough. Or should I say cheats croissant dough. I am the strange person that actually really enjoys making traditional croissant dough. All the rolling and folding is somehow quite therapeutic. But I know I am in the minority. There is also plenty of times I want a really flaky croissant-esque dough, but want to make it quicker and with a significantly lower difficulty level. I have been using a version of this recipe for years, the first version appeared in my book Patisserie Made Simple (that version utilised a food processor), and even before that, I was using that same method to make flaky cinnamon buns for my old bakery business down on Maltby St Market. Over the years, I adapted the method, trying to improve on it, trying to make it more foolproof. The recipe below is the current version, a recipe that creates wonderfully flaky pastry in the style of croissant dough.

Ironically, because it's called 'cheats croissant dough’, I actually never use the dough actually to make croissants. If I am making croissants, I want them to be as good as possible; as much as I love the pastries this dough can be used to make, it's not quite flaky enough to make a perfect croissant. It does, however, make amazing Danish style pastries, think pain aux raisin, or flaky cinnamon rolls etc etc. A few years ago, in my column for Olive Magazine, I used this pastry to make one of my all-time favourite recipes, ‘Nduja and Fennel danishes. The pastry was covered with an ‘nduja fennel seed compound butter and layered with gruyere and prosciutto before being rolled up and then cut into individual pieces. I can't tell you how good these were, although I’m sure you can use your imagination.

For todays newsletter, I am including a guide to making the pastry itself and then for paid subscribers, you’ll also get access to a recipe using the pastry to make cruffins. For the cruffins I went with a favourite flavour combination of mine. They are filled with a little milk chocolate ganache and then a fragrant cardamom pastry cream. The outside of the cruffins is also coated in a layer of orange-infused sugar.



Cheats Croissant Dough

250g plain flour

250g strong white bread flour

2 tbsp caster sugar

10g fine sea salt

14g fast-action dried yeast

50g unsalted butter, room temperature

250g unsalted butter, frozen, for laminating

For the dough, add the two flours, sugar, salt and yeast and mix to combine. If kneading by hand add the butter and rub into the flour until the butter disappears into the flour. If kneading in a stand mixer simply add the butter to the bowl.

Pour 265ml lukewarm water into the bowl and knead to form a smooth and elastic ball of dough. By hand, this will take around 15 minutes, and in the mixer, it will take around 10 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball and place back into the bowl, then cover and set aside until doubled in size; this will take about 45-60 minutes.

Tip out the dough and press it into a rough square shape, roughly 20/22cm wide, wrap in clingfilm and then freeze for 40 minutes. The aim is not to freeze the dough so that it is hard but to make it easier to handle and to stop it from proofing.

Remove the dough from the freezer, and on a lightly floured worksurface, roll out the dough into a large rectangle, about 45x25cm. Remove the butter from the freezer, and grate the entire pack of butter over the dough using the coarse side of a box grater. You want to make this layer nice and even, but it's a cheats dough, so don’t worry too much. You also want to leave a 2cm border free of butter, along one of the shorter sides of dough.

Instead of traditional laminating we are going to keep things really simple and just roll the whole thing up, like a big Swiss roll. Start the roll from the end of the dough which has no butter. Once the dough is all rolled up use a rolling pin to flatten the dough slightly. Wrap the dough up in clingfilm and refrigerate it for 20-30 minutes. Once chilled, roll out the dough as before into a 25x45cm rectangle, and then roll it up one final time. The finished dough can then be refrigerated overnight until you are ready to use it. You can use the dough after a 60-minute rest in the fridge, but I like to leave it overnight as it will be easier to roll out after an extended rest. Once the dough is made you can also freeze it for up to a month. In the fridge it will keep for 2 days.