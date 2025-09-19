🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. Until the end of the month, there is 20% off new subscriptions, meaning it costs just £4 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Get 20% off forever

Hello, Happy Friday!

Look, I know last week I said we were at a midway point between summer and autumn and that the baking I was doing felt like it was caught in a bit of a no-man's land. Well, I’ve decided it is time to ignore the official calendar and to just go full-on autumnal. Give me all the cosy cakes, the pumpkin-spiced everything, the chai-infused this and that. I want it to be full-on autumn, and I’d like that now, thank you very much. God knows we could do with the warm hug that comes from baking right now!

Before we get to my first real foray into some delicious autumnal baking, I wanted to take a quick moment to reflect on this little newsletter. This week, the newsletter surpassed 50,000 total subscribers! 50k! It blows my mind! What an incredible milestone. I can't tell you how satisfying it has been to write this newsletter week in and week out. This Substack has been such a wonderful outlet, and it’s become a space for work that doesn’t neatly fit elsewhere, where any random ideas can be explored and experimented with and where tight editorial word counts don’t exist. To celebrate this milestone, I am giving 20% to any new subscriptions taken out between now and the end of the month. That discount will also be applied for as long as you’re subscribed. That makes a monthly subscription just £4 a month! If you don’t want to become a paid subscriber, you can still sign up for the free subscription to get occasional free content, so stick around for lots more to come.

Get 20% off forever

As I have decided it is now autumn, calendar be damned, I decided to make something that felt like a warm hug, a tight embrace in the form of a baked good. I happened to have a bag of toasted ground hazelnuts, and so I settled on a really simple nut-based cake. To complement that, I made a batch of my favourite blackberry jam (this is entirely self-serving, as I have a small spoonful of this every morning with my granola and my reserves are depleted), but it needed one more element. Initially, I considered making a simple blackberry lemon glaze, bright and vibrant from the crushed berries. Instead, I decided to do a little experiment. If you’ve read this newsletter for any length of time, you may well know I have a fondness, nay, obsession, with burnt honey. So, I wanted to see if I could use this delicious honey to make a meringue buttercream. To bring everything together, I settled on mini hazelnut cakes with a vanilla blackberry jam and a toasted honey and tonka bean buttercream. It is like all of my favourite things combined in one little cake. All it is missing is the addition of chocolate.

Share

Blackberry Vanilla Jam

500g blackberries

350g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod

Juice of 1 lemon

To make the jam, add the blackberries and sugar to a large bowl and stir to combine. Slice the vanilla bean in half along its length and scrape out the seeds. Add both the seeds and the empty pod to the bowl, along with the lemon juice, and stir to combine. Set this aside for a couple of hours, stirring every now and again, until the berries are sat in a generous amount of liquid and the sugar has almost entirely dissolved. Unlike raspberries, blackberries can hold their shape more readily during the jam-making process. As I want to use this in the cake, I don’t want big chunks of fruit, so to help the blackberries along, I like to give them a light mashing before starting to cook the jam just so that the finished mixture doesn’t end up with a huge amount of texture. Obviously you can skip this if you prefer.

Before you start the cooking process, make sure you have some sterilised jam jars ready. I generally use one large jar for this size batch. I get through it relatively quickly, so the way I sterilise the jars is to simply wash them with hot soapy water and rinse them out. Place the washed jars and lids into a hot oven for 15 minutes.

Scrape the mixture into a large saucepan and place over medium/high heat. Cook, stirring regularly, until the mixture reaches between 104-105ºC. This is the temperature at which jam will set. If you don’t have a jam thermometer, there is another way to test to see if the jam is ready. Before you start the cooking process, add a couple small plates to the freezer. When you start cooking the jam, watch for how the mixture bubbles. Once the liquid has come to a boil, watch for the bubbles to slow down; it will look less watery and slightly thicker. It is at this point you can start testing the setting quality of the jam. Remove a plate from the freezer and spoon a little jam onto it. Leave for a couple of minutes and then push the jam with your finger. If, by this point, the jam has formed a skin and wrinkles when pushed, it will set once chilled, and you can stop cooking it. If this jam is still liquid, continue cooking until it passes this test.

Remove the pan from the heat and let the jam cool for a couple of minutes before removing the spent vanilla pod and spooning the jam into the jar. Screw on the lid whilst the jam is still hot, and leave to cool before transferring to the fridge.

Get 20% off forever