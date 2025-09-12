🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

One of the things I love about this substack is that it is a place for experimentation and baking just because. Most of my work is focused around a brief, someone else’s theme translated into a recipe by me. But here, in this newsletter, I get to play around and experiment with things that just sound good to me, things I think you’ll enjoy or find useful. Sometimes, this means I test the recipe multiple times, working until I am happy with it. Because I am not limited by a deadline, I can continually tweak until I am satisfied. Sometimes, it means an idea pops into my head which I excitedly want to share with you as quickly as it came to mind. This week is one of those latter moments.

I was thinking about autumnal baking and how we’re currently in a bit of a vague middle season. It definitely doesn’t feel like summer anymore, but the chill of autumn has yet to fully settle in; we're in a seasonal no-man's land. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to make; with one foot in each season, I couldn’t decide which way to lean. I thought carrot cake might make a good bridging recipe, as it feels a little seasonally non-specific, but I wanted something lighter. What if I took all the flavours of a carrot cake but used it to make a baked custard, a flan? It is silly, but as soon as the idea popped into my head, I knew I had to make it!

Share

This is my first pass at this recipe, and maybe I will revisit it at some point in the future, but to be honest I was pretty happy with this initial version. The custard is made with a mixture of carrot juice and cream cheese, with the addition of the spicing you’d expect in a classic carrot cake. The result was surprisingly on the nose; the sweetness of the carrot, the tang of the cream cheese and the spicing all really sold the idea. To really complete the picture, I served the flan with some candied pistachios and some rum-soaked sultanas. The rum isn’t exactly traditional in a carrot cake, but hey, it definitely tasted great!

Share

Custard Tips

To get the silkiest possible custard, there are a few things you can do to help. Firstly, you want a smooth, silky custard. Partly for simplicity, I opted against making my own carrot juice, opting for a shop-bought version, because a) I don’t have a juicer and b) I wanted to avoid any grainy bits. To make the custard itself, I like to use a blender, and for this recipe I did so in two stages. I firstly added all the liquid ingredients (except the eggs) and blended this until smooth. Because the recipe uses cream cheese, I thought it might take a little extra power to mix everything together smoothly. I was worried that if I were to do this with the inclusion of the eggs, the mixture would end up much too aerated, a big no-no for silky custards like this one. Once the mixture was smooth, I added the eggs and then very briefly blended the eggs into the batter just until combined.

Secondly, you should ideally rest the batter in the fridge for a couple of hours, if not overnight. This rest helps to reduce any aeration that happened during the mixing. On this occasion I skipped this stage (bad baker). Because I did follow all of my other advice, this didn’t affect the actual texture of the custard. When the custard is poured into the pan, I do this through a fine mesh sieve. This also breaks up some of the aeration that may have occurred. To remove any surface-level bubbles, I briefly pass a blowtorch over the surface of the custard. Finally, and most importantly, you want to bake this custard as gently as possible. To do this, I utilise a water bath and a low temperature. This means the custard will take at least an hour to bake, but you’ll be rewarded with an incredibly silky and smooth custard.