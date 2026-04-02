Hello, happy Thursday!

As we head into the long easter weekend, I thought it was the perfect time for a project bake, one of those recipes that is not just delicious but one that is involved and has a few different elements, something that you take some time to make. In my mind, these recipes are not those you make in a rush, but those you make when you want to chill out and spend a day centred around the kitchen and making something delicious. For Easter, I thought that recipe could be these fun burnt marshmallow wagon wheels (or moon pies if you’re American). They’re kind of like a store that never actually goes anywhere near a campfire but still has all that delicious bundt marshmallow flavour.

The question is, how do you get that flavour into a little cookie without a big roaring open fire? We can make homemade digestives, we can coat them in chocolate, and we can add a caramel filling, because why not? But how do we get that burnt flavour? Easy, we use a blow torch. Of course that sounds pretty obvious but let me explain because I think its a pretty genius technique and I really wish I was the one who came up with. I was introduced to this idea by baker Kassie Mendieta, who credits Benjamin the Baker as her inspiration. The idea is that when making a Swiss or Italian meringue, as you might for Swiss meringue buttercream or to make marshmallows, you can blowtorch it before using it as you would in any other recipe. The blowtorching gives that campfire flavour, but the meringue can be used to make all manner of things. My absolute favourite way to use it is to make a batch of burnt Swiss meringue buttercream. This is a technique I used in Chocolate Baking to make a s’mores cake, and today I am using it to make the marshmallow filling for these sandwich cookies.

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To get even more campfire flavour, I like to finish these cookies with a sprinkling of smoked sea salt, which sells the idea even more. If you can't get hold of this, don’t worry, it's s absolutely optional.

As we head into Easter weekend, I thought I would also suggest a handful of recipes perfect for the season. And don’t forget, my new book Chocolate Baking is available from all good bookshops and would make a truly excellent Easter gift.

Get A Copy Of Chocolate Baking

Image by Matthew Hague

My all-time favourite Hot Cross Buns - on Substack (free recipe)

S’mores Layer Cake - In my book, Chocolate Baking

Hot Cross Buns Cookies - On the Olive Magazine website

Hot Cross Bun Pain Perdu - Substack (for paid subscribers)

Rhubarb and Custard Tarte Tropezienne - Substack (free recipe)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Mousse Pots - Substack (for paid subscribers)