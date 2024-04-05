🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts like this one, filled with exclusive recipes, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, that also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

If you’ve read this weeks free newsletter you know I was in the mood for a big ol Bundt cake, something dense but moist, packed full of flavour and easy to make. The flavour I settled on was inspired by a favourite chocolate bar (candy bar for those across the pond), the Bounty (Mounds for the Americans). The ultimate chocolate and coconut confection, I wanted to bring that vibe to a cake, a cake packed full of coconut flavour and a glaze rich with milk chocolate (and yet more coconut). I am sure that there are some of you who hate coconut and might even consider asking about alternatives. To that I say, I’m sorry, this is one for the coconut lovers and I will accept no substitutes. Was that too harsh? If so, you can use very finely chopped pecans or pistachios for an equally delicious cake.

To make a coconut cake that is flavourful, but without resorting to using a coconut extract and risk turning the whole thing into a giant mouthful sun lotion tasting artificialness, the key is to use as many coconut products in the cake itself as possible. Obviously there is desiccated coconut mixed into the batter but beyond that there is also coconut oil and coconut milk, wherever coconut could be added it was added.

When using coconut oil in a cake, and you’re using it for its natural flavour, it is important to choose the right type of oil. Coconut oil is sold in two forms; Virgin (or unrefined) and odourless (or deoderised) and the former is what we want to use, the virgin coconut oil retains the flavour of the coconut and this is a great way of layering in flavour to this cake. Using the odourless oil will still work but the flavour will be more muted.

For the glaze I have used milk chocolate, simply because it the version of the Bounty bar I prefer, but if you’re more of a dark chocolate person you can of course use that instead, you’ll just need a little less than if using milk chocolate, about 200g will work well.

Make sure to check out this weeks free newsletter for a primer of baking bundt cakes and for a round up of a few favourite bundt recipes.

