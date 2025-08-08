🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter, dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, that also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Sometimes you just need a slice of cake. Nothing fancy, no overwrought flavours or decoration. Just a stupidly simple and really delicious slice of cake. When that's the general idea, there are a few recipes that spring to mind. You could go old school and make a Victoria sandwich, always delicious; you could go American and make a coffee crumb cake or, as I chose to do this week, make a humble little ricotta cake.

Let me clarify: simple doesn’t mean boring or bland. This cake is pretty darn delicious, and the texture is *chef's kiss* excellent. Made with ricotta and ground almonds, it is kind of like if one of those dense almond cakes and a Victoria sponge had a cake baby. Incredibly tender and moist, it is a cake that is delicious all on its own, no adornment needed. A caveat to that is that whilst it is fabulous on its own, it could easily become a dessert, served still slightly warm with custard or cream.

This is the sort of cake that demands you make a big mug of tea and take 15 minutes out of your day to do nothing except sit and enjoy a few minutes peace with a delicious slice of cake. Whilst I don’t think you ever need an excuse to bake a cake, this would also be perfect if you’ve got people coming over for coffee or a casual dinner. It is so easy to whip up, and it’s also easily adapted. Whilst I made the cake with blueberries, it would be perfect with sliced plums (I think it would be especially good with greengages) or cherries, both of which are in season right now. The ground almonds could also be switched out for pistachios or hazelnuts.

To give the cake a little texture, you could make a crumb or a streusel, or you could add flaked almonds. But, to be completely honest, I wasn’t in the mood. I wanted to whip up a cake and have it in the oven as quickly as humanly possible. To give the cake at least a bit of added texture, I did add a generous sprinkling of demerara sugar, which adds a nice light crunch. To be completely honest, I made this cake at 10pm after I realised the recipe I was going to post for you this week just wasn’t ready. I have been testing a recipe for sourdough potato rolls all week (I’ve eaten so many), and the recipe is working pretty well, but I decided it needed more testing before I put it out. So instead, I pulled this recipe out of my ‘yet to be posted’ folder, and making it again made me realise just how useful it is. It takes so little time to pull together, and it makes such a beautiful and simple cake.