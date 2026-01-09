🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Happy New Year!

I hope you all had a relaxing break and are excited for the year ahead. I don’t know about you, but the start to this year has felt slow and cold, very cold. I feel like I have just come out of hibernation. Although, to be honest, hibernation might have been a little bit more relaxing! We hosted both of our families over the Christmas break and, of course, that was wonderful. But it was also very tiring. We cooked and baked, and then we cooked and baked some more, and it never truly stopped! I’m not complaining at all. I am lucky to have a family to cook for. But a short holiday wouldn’t go amiss!

If you’re in the same headspace as me and you’re taking slow but steady steps into this new year, I have a nice and simple recipe for you this week. Something that will soothe and comfort during this cold spell, but also something less taxing than normal. When I think about the cooking I have most affinity for, I normally describe it as things you can throw into a pot and stand over, stirring slowly. This recipe is the dessert equivalent of that slow, meditative style of cooking. I am talking about rice pudding.

I genuinely think that rice pudding is about as comforting a dish as can be. Served hot or cold, it’s a bowl of goodness that never fails to be exactly what I needed in that moment. This version takes things a little further and turns a classic rice pudding, rich with vanilla and cream, and turns it into a dessert worthy of any restaurant or dinner party. Hiding underneath the pudding is a layer of blood orange compote, with a hint of the bitterness you’d find in a marmalade. To give the pleasantly creamy dish an element of texture, I treat it like a creme brûlée and finish the dessert with a layer of caramelised sugar.

If you’re from outside the UK and you’ve jumped ahead to the ingredients, you may be wondering what ‘pudding rice’ is. After all, pudding rice isn’t exactly a specific variety of rice. Well, I think it tells you how much the UK likes rice pudding that we sell a variety of rice, available in most supermarkets, which is specifically marketed for making the dessert. In reality, ‘pudding rice’ is a catch-all term for starchy short-grain rice that can be used to make the pudding. You can use arborio or carnaroli if you’re outside the UK.

As we are in that transitional time of year, a time when many people are thinking about resolutions (I gave up on those years ago), I have been thinking about what I want to share in this newsletter over the coming twelve months. As we are coming close to the release date for ‘Chocolate Baking’, I will be heading out on a big UK and US book tour, which i’ll be sharing more about soon, so I’ll be sharing stories from the road, including little postcards from each city I visit, as you know, I’ll be visiting bakeries at every stop. There’ll also be plenty of chocolate recipes coming your way, of course! I also want to cover the topics you want to learn, so do let me know in the comments, or send me a DM, with anything you’d like to see in the newsletter.

Leave a comment

P.S. I’ve written a brand new book, called ‘Chocolate Baking’, and it’s coming out very soon; March 5th in the UK and AUS + NZ, March 10th in the US and CA. If you don’t know, pre-orders are one of the best ways you can support the authors you enjoy. Pre-ordering a book tells the retailer that particular book has an audience, and it encourages them to order copies for their stores, which helps the book reach a wider audience. So, if you’re thinking of ordering a copy, doing so before release day is a huge help. Also, keep hold of your receipts, as I will be launching a huge giveaway for pre-orders (hopefully next week).

Chocolate Baking

Blood Orange Creme Brûlée Rice Pudding

Serves 4

Vanilla Rice Pudding

85g pudding rice (or any short-grain rice, such as arborio)

800ml whole milk

265ml double cream

15g unsalted butter

65g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod

Pinch fine sea salt

Blood Orange Compote

50g caster sugar

50ml blood orange juice

Zest of 1 blood orange

4 blood oranges, segmented*

*When you segment the oranges, I always zest the oranges first (you can freeze any you don’t use), and then once you’ve removed the segments themselves, you are left with the membrane of the orange. This still holds plenty of juice, so make sure to squeeze as much from these as possible. 50ml can be used for the recipe, and anything extra can be either drunk or saved for another use

To make the rice pudding, add the rice, milk, cream, butter and sugar to a medium-sized saucepan and stir to combine. Split the vanilla pod along its length, and scrape out the seeds inside. Add the seeds and the spent pod to the pan and stir to combine. Place the pan over a medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a low simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and has absorbed a significant amount of the liquid. The finished texture should be loose and very creamy, with the consistency of a pouring custard. Because the pudding is being served cold, it will be slightly looser than when you’re making a rice pudding to serve hot, and this is simply because the pudding will continue to thicken as it cools. Scrape the pudding into a heatproof container and press a sheet of clingfilm onto the surface to prevent the pudding from developing a skin. Refrigerate for at least four hours before serving.

For the compote, add the sugar, juice and zest to a pan and bring to an active simmer for roughly 3-4 mins until slightly reduced and syrupy. Add the segments from two of the oranges and cook for about 5-7 mins or until the fruit has broken down and you’re left with a syrupy mixture, a bit like a loose, slightly watery jam. Pour into a small bowl and leave to cool. It should thicken slightly as it sits. Cut the segments of one of the remaining oranges into smaller pieces and stir them into the syrup mixture. Spoon this concoction evenly between 4 small bowls.

Share

Gently beat the rice pudding to loosen it slightly. Remove the vanilla pod* and spoon it atop the compote mixture, levelling it off to create a nice even surface for the brûlée. To finish, sprinkle a thin layer of sugar atop the pudding and use a blowtorch to melt and caramelise the sugar. Because the pudding is moist, you may need to do a second layer of sugar to get the level of caramelisation you’d expect from a creme brûlée.

To serve, top the dessert with a couple of segments of orange and a sprinkling of chopped pistachios. Once bruleed, it is best to serve immediately.

*When you’ve scraped out the seeds from a vanilla pod and then used the pod itself for an infusion, you might be tempted to throw it out; it’s served its purpose after all, right? Wrong. Vanilla is expensive, and even after it’s been used, the pod itself almost always has another use left in it. In this case, you’ll need to rinse off the rice pudding and any residual dairy and then let it dry completely, preferably in a dehydrator or, as I do, in a low oven. Once the pod is completely dry and very brittle, it can be ground up in a spice or coffee grinder to make vanilla powder or added to sugar to make vanilla sugar.