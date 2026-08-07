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Hello, happy Friday!

Sometimes, the simplest-sounding recipes end up being the ones that need testing over and over again. I had a cake, somewhere in the archives, for a seemingly simple tahini cake with a cream cheese glaze. It ended up tasting incredibly good, but the journey to that final product was round after round of testing, the tahini affecting the texture much more than I expected. This is obviously at the heart of my job, and I actually really enjoy the problem-solving this entails; trying to figure out what went wrong and how to adapt it, and repeating this process until I am happy. This week’s recipe was one of these surprisingly challenging recipes. I wanted to make individual upside-down cakes, using seasonal blackberries and pairing them with corn. Simple. None of the tests were bad, the very first batch was completely fine but the texture was off, the corn was absorbing more moisture than I expected and it took a total of four tests to get the cake to a really pleasing texture. Thankfully, I have done the hard work so you don’t have to; in the end, these adorable little cakes are incredibly easy to make and the essence of comforting, a brilliant low-effort bake for the weekend.

I am a big fan of cakes that can be served warm as dessert or at room temperature as a simple sweet treat. These upside-down cakes, and arguably all upside-down cakes, fit perfectly into this category. Fresh out of the oven, the cakes have that cosy warmth with soft-cooked fruit that is reminiscent of a crumble. Finish them with lashings of custard, and you have the perfect dessert for a wet autumnal weekend. Serve them at room temperature, and you have something that feels a bit more afternoon tea-like. In this case I would serve the cakes topped with a little whipped cream.

To make these cakes, I used small cake pans that are 4 inches in diameter (I use these from Silverwood, which are shaped like big muffin tins), but the recipe is rather adaptable. You can bake them in jumbo muffin pans (making the same amount of cakes), or you can bake the cake in a deep 8-inch round pan (it’ll take about 50-60 minutes). I will always be making them mini because I am completely infatuated with their cute form.

Switching The Berries

I made these cakes with blackberries for a few reasons; they’re in season, they’re sharp and a nice foil to the sweetness of the cake, they have a stunning colour, and they’re just delicious. You can also make these with all manner of berries, and a blueberry version would be particularly good with the corn element.

Where Is The Caramel

When I make upside-down cakes, more often than not I start by making a kind of caramel, a mix of melted butter and brown sugar. This paste is spread on the bottom of the pan with the fruit added on top, followed by the cake batter. This makes for a delicious sticky-sweet topping that caramelises as the cake bakes. As this is my regular approach with this sort of cake, that's what I did for the first test, but I really disliked the result. Did it have a pleasant flavour? Yes, of course. My problem is that the brown colour of the caramel blended with the blackberries, and instead of a vibrant purple colour, the whole thing came out looking a little sad and muddy. To keep the blackberries vibrant, I simply sprinkled a little caster sugar into the bottom of the pans, which were generously greased with butter. This helped give the cakes a nice crust but stopped the blackberries from losing their colour and keeping the whole dish bright, both in flavour and colour.

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