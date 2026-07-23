🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For access to this post and the regular weekly bonus post, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber. It costs just £5 a month and, in addition to the weekly recipes, unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

So you’ve learned how to make a really good milk bread; what now? Today's ‘Beyond The Basics’ recipe takes this week’s basic milk bread dough and manipulates it a little to make these fantastic milk bread buns with tomato and jalapeño cream cheese. A salute to summer with a nod to NYC.

As I recently came back from a trip to Portugal, you might be expecting a raft of Portuguese-inspired bakes. After all, I do love baking inspired by my travels, but no, this time, to be honest, I was too busy doing as little as possible, so inspiration was pretty thin on the ground. I did come back with a renewed desire to nail my pasteis de nata recipe, but that has been on my to-do list for as long as I can remember. I swear that 2026 is the year; I promise. So today's recipe is not from Portugal; instead, it is back to my US book tour. Back to New York.

Share

As we are in the height of summer tomato season, I wanted to make something that celebrated one of summer’s best bites. Normally, I get my fill of tomatoes by making copious amounts of pan con tomate, which might just be the best thing to come out of Spain (or maybe that is jamon croquetas). As I actually wanted to bake something, two other ideas came to mind. Firstly, a simple bagel served open-faced with cream cheese and a fresh tomato, seasoned with flaky salt, just like my favorite version served at Apollo Bagels in NYC. The second dish was from another New York favourite, the brilliant Radio Bakery. Here, they make a danish filled with a cheese custard and topped with a slice of tomato. This is a beautiful-looking danish, but I have one issue. I don’t really like cooked tomato. Don’t get me wrong, I love tomato sauces, and I love raw tomatoes. But, for whatever reason, I have a mental block with cooked tomatoes. With those ideas as my jumping-off point, I settled on a milk bread dough filled with jalapeño cream cheese and topped with a slice of fresh tomato, simply seasoned with a touch of olive oil and flaky salt. When it came to the look of this delicious concoction, I decided to have a little fun.

Inspired by a mix of recipes and styles, such as the kolaches of Texas and the Midwest (a sweet bread introduced to the US by Czech immigrants) and the Bialy’s of NYC (a cousin of the bagel which hails from Poland), I settled on making a well in the milk bread bun. This well could easily be filled with something that required baking, like the cheese custard from Radio Bakery, but I decided on a simple jalapeño cream cheese that would be topped with a slice of fresh tomato.

Now, if you’ve read this week's Basics post that dives deep into milk bread, you may be looking at the ingredients below and thinking this is not the same recipe. You’d be partially correct. In this recipe, I took that basic milk bread formula and decided to enrich it slightly further to give a richer flavor and a slightly different texture. To do this, the ingredient ratios are very similar, with some of the milk replaced by whole eggs and a little more butter added to the final dough.