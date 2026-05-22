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With another long weekend ahead and my birthday in a couple of days’ time, I’ve got lazy days and brunch on the mind. Doubly so considering the heatwave were about to experience. But let’s be honest, brunch is never truly far from my mind. For today's recipe, I am taking you back with me to NYC as I attempt to replicate a dish I had whilst on my book tour, a brunch dish perfect for the long weekend, especially if you’re entertaining.

Journalists often ask me where my inspiration comes from, and my most frequent answer is from travel. I am lucky enough to travel a fair amount for work (a chocolate factory in Brussels is next on the list), as well as my personal jaunts around the world, and it is on these trips that I am most inspired. Lots of this inspiration comes from bakeries and restaurants I visit, and from the dishes I try, sparking ideas and first thoughts that will, hopefully, one day turn into something fun and delicious. Rarely do I attempt to replicate the dishes I try exactly; most of the time, I put my own spin on an idea or dish. I’m not normally in the market for replicating other people’s ideas. Today is a little different.

When I was on tour in NYC, I had a list of bakeries as long as my arm, favourites I wanted to revisit and new spots I was dying to try. Elbow Bread was one of the latter, a spot that had opened since my last visit to the city. With bread in the name, it is hardly surprising that their speciality is yeasted products, and even though it is a teeny space, the selection was generous, and choosing just one item to try was nigh on impossible. So I didn’t even try, I bought two things: a cornmeal chocolate chip cookie and today’s dish, banana pudding brioche buns. Both items were stellar, but it was the banana number that really excited me. So much so that I wanted to see if I could make them at home.

The Elbow buns were described as having a base of brown-butter brioche, banana, vanilla pudding, banana jam, and cinnamon streusel. The elements didn’t seem too difficult, but the brioche was the element that needed a few tests, and the element I had never made before. My first attempt simply swapped out the butter typically used in my brioche recipe for brown butter, slightly upping the hydration to account for the water lost when browning the butter. Maybe my brioche wasn’t as butter-rich as needed, because the flavour was too subtle. In the version I ended up using, I used the same recipe and added brown butter and upped the hydration as before, but additionally, I also switched the white sugar for light brown and added a little toasted milk powder. Both of these additions were designed to enhance the buns' flavour, giving them a stronger toasty note. If you’ve never made toasted milk powder before, check out this guide here.

For the other elements, everything else was quite simple, and I’d argue it’s the banana jam that really sells the whole package. Not a true jam; it is more of a thick compote with banana, brown sugar, lemon juice, salt, and vanilla, cooked until thick. It is like a spreadable banana bread, and it’s incredibly good. As with banana bread, use blackened bananas for the best flavour.

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Banana Jam

Makes x2 Jars

This can easily be halved if you only plan to make this for the brioche recipe, but if you do have a bunch of bananas that are past their best, this is a great way to use them up. The jam is delicious served with yoghurt and granola for breakfast or spread on toast with plenty of salted butter and maybe even a little peanut butter.

600g bananas (with plenty of black spots), weighed after removing skins

275g light brown sugar

juice of 1 lemon

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

To make the jam, slice the bananas and add them to a large saucepan, mixing together with the sugar. Using a potato masher, mash the bananas until as fine and smooth as you can get them. You can also use a hand blender to puree this mixture, should you prefer a completely smooth jam. Add the remaining ingredients and stir together to combine.

Place the pan over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture comes to a boil. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, for another 10-15 minutes, or until the jam has thickened and darkened in colour and the spatula leaves a trail on the bottom of the pan. Pour into two sterilised jars and seal. Kept refrigerated, the jam will keep for 2-3 weeks.