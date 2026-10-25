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Hello from Colombia! I am currently in the country on an incredibly exciting trip, visiting some cocoa farms and chocolate factories, an experience I will tell you all about in the coming weeks. But for now, it is safe to say that I am rather jet-lagged and off in search of coffee.

For this week’s recipe, I drew inspiration from two places. The first is one of the places that sparks many of my ideas, the greengrocer. I am extremely lucky to have an incredible greengrocer in my neighbourhood and my daily visits are a little bit like a kid in a candy store. They stock a wildly diverse range of fruit and vegetables, and on many occasions he has introduced me to new products and new varieties. When I chatted to him last week, he was adamant I should try Kissabel apples, a beautiful blush variety with a relatively underwhelming yellow-ish skin that hides its gloriously blush-pink interior. It is almost as if the apple's interior has been tie-dyed. The flavour of the apple is perfect for eating out of hand, with a good sharpness and a lovely rounded sweetness. The grocer told me the apples were also great for baking because they don’t break down into mush when baked (a sign they’re high in pectin). The apples' look also reminded me of a beautiful tart from Finks Bakery, so I decided to make a sort of homage to their delicious tart.

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The tart served at Finks is a version of a classic Tarte Fine Aux Pommes, a French tart traditionally made with pastry, sliced apples, and a hidden layer of apple sauce. It's simplicity at its finest. In my version, I replaced the sauce with a very thin layer of frangipane. I wanted to use a thin layer because I was using it mainly as a carrier for a secondary flavour, white miso. The sweetness and sharpness of the apples balanced with the savoury and salty notes that would come from the miso. To glaze the tart and give it a luscious, glossy appearance, I decided to make an apple scrap jelly, a wonderfully old-fashioned recipe that uses up the cores and peels and turns them into a beautiful pectin jelly. A delicious way to finish the tart and use up every last bit of the apple.