🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. To access this post and the regular weekly bonus post, filled with exclusive recipes like this one, become a paid subscriber. It costs just £5 a month and, in addition to the weekly recipes, unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

Sometimes I think my baking is a little Jekyll and Hyde, vacillating between simple and complicated, quick and involved. When we get into the colder months, I tend to veer more toward the complex; I like nothing more than spending a cold weekend ensconced in my kitchen, baking something elaborate. Today’s recipe is similarly conflicted; simple or slightly complicated depending on your mood. At its heart, this is a seriously simple loaf cake, a warm and cosy ginger-infused cake that is made with the addition of a little Hojicha for added depth of flavour. The only complicated part is how you serve it. My preferred way to serve the cake is to brush it with a little ginger syrup and coat the outside in sugar. Then slice the cake and top it with a little whipped white chocolate ganache and a little lemon curd. For those who want something simpler, give the cake a quick coat of an incredibly simple white chocolate glaze.

Share

I am a sucker for ginger and there are multiple ways of getting this flavour into a cake, in this recipe I basically every method possible. The cake is made with grated fresh ginger, powdered ginger and a couple of balls of stem ginger that have been finely diced. Some ginger cakes are strong and fiery and some sticky and warming. This cake has more of a pound-cake texture with a warm, cosy ginger flavour. To add a further layer of flavour and a little extra depth to the cake, it is also made with the addition of a little powdered hojicha (this is optional, and you can leave it out should you wish). This is a form of green tea that is roasted to make a tea with a toasted nutty flavour profile, a deliciously autumnal pairing.

The Butter Trick

When I make cakes like this, butter-rich loaf cakes, I often add one final step which has nothing to do with flavour or texture and everything to do with the final look of the cake. When a cake bakes, the top surface is the first part of the batter to set and form a crust. With loaf cakes, the crust forms relatively early, and as the batter continues to rise, it pushes up and forces the crust to crack. If you do nothing, this cracking can happen erratically, and you have no control over the cake's final look. To control the look, you can, however, force the cake to crack perfectly down the middle, creating a picture-perfect cake that looks straight out of a French bakery. To do this, we simply need to add a little extra fat. By piping a line of softened butter down the middle of the cake, we choose where the crack appears. The fat stops the batter it touches from forming the crust as quickly, so while the rest of the cake starts to dry out, that line down the middle stays moist, and as the cake rises, it naturally opens at this weak point. I first learned this trick 15 years ago while staging at Le Manoir, where I made their famous lemon cakes every morning using this method. That lemon cake is, incidentally, what inspired the base of this week’s cake.

I should also say the fat doesn’t have to be butter; it can be any pure fat: coconut oil, olive oil, etc. If using a liquid fat you don’t have to pipe it, you can also simply dip a bench scraper into the fat and then dip this slightly into the cake batter, the batter will pul a little of the oil from the scraper creating your line.

Decoration

For decoration, you have two options: one simple and one a little more involved. For the simple option, I made a quick, easy glaze by melting some white chocolate, stirring in some neutral-tasting oil, and pouring it over the cake. For the more complex decoration, I coated the outside of the cake in sugar for looks and added texture. Once sliced, I topped the cake with a little whipped white chocolate ganache, a little lemon curd, and some edible flowers (in a style I first saw on the @fr0mdana Instagram account). Both are delicious, and both serve different purposes.

Einkorn Flour

This cake is also made with one of my favourite flours, einkorn. This flour is known as an ‘ancient grain,’ and it is in fact the oldest form of domesticated wheat we have available today. It has a wonderfully buttery, nutty flavour that works perfectly with everything else in this recipe. If you can’t get hold of it, the cake will work the same made with regular plain flour.