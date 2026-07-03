The Boy Who Bakes

The Boy Who Bakes

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Marta's avatar
Marta
3d

I live in Porto, and when São João night comes, I always think about the tourists who just arrived unaware of the festivities and get confronted with this madness... how crazy it should be :) I'm glad you had a nice time!

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1 reply by Edd Kimber
Mardi Michels's avatar
Mardi Michels
3d

We were in Porto around the same time! I arrived on 24th tho... loved the city (and yes, those custard tarts (that location) were my faves too!!

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1 reply by Edd Kimber
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