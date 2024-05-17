🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter, dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, that also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe, to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

I am currently deep under the English Channel headed to Paris on the Eurostar, a long weekend getaway, a little trip in advance of my birthday next week. Thinking of all the pastry we will inevitably indulge in over the weekend got me thinking about making something particularly pretty. Most of the time, the look of what I make is the last thing I think of, flavour is always the most important part of any recipe (I actually once pitched a book called Flavour First) and the look is almost an afterthought. This weeks recipe almost turned that idea entirely upside down.

For more years than I can remember, I have followed a bakery in Copenhagen called Leckerbaer, who make the most beautiful range of tarts, from the tiniest morsels that are no more than one or two bites to large tarts to serve a crowd. From my vantage point (otherwise known as lerking on instagram) it appears they use a lot of meringue in their work and I am always enamoured by their vibrant violet coloured meringue which I assumed was made with blackberry or blackcurrant. I wanted to make something utilising that beautiful looking meringue and this is the end result. The sweet pastry case is filled with a layer of my favourite lemon and lime cream, topped with a layer of blueberry compote and topped with a blueberry meringue. They have the most beautiful look and taste incredible (sorry, humble brag). A very special dessert!

For free subscribers this week I have also made a slightly simpler, but just as delicious, lemon and lime tart, making a version of my all time favourite lemon cream and using it to generously fill a bunch of sweet pastry cases. Incredibly simple but bright and zingy, with a fabulous mix of textures. This type of citrus tart is something I have made for many many years and was originally inspired by the lemon tart made by Jacques Genin in Paris. The first time I had his version I was amazed at the texture of the filling, incredibly smooth it was the silkiest lemon tart I had ever tried. It was only when I read Pierre Herme’s dessert book (written with the wonderful

) that I learned the secret, the curd uses a higher proportion of butter and the butter is emulsified into the cream which gives the perfect texture.

To make the tarts I like to use tart rings, small individual tart rings that are commonly found in professional bakeries, but are less common in domestic settings. I like them because they create atheistically pleasing straight sided tarts and they look fancy and like something you’d buy from a bakery. Don’t worry if you don’t have these you can use an equivalently sized loose bottom tart tins.

Lemon and Lime Tarts

Makes 8

Sweet Pastry

400g plain flour

35g ground almonds

75g icing sugar

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

350g unsalted butter, diced and chilled

2 large egg yolks

1 tbsp ice cold water

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

Lemon and Lime Cream

Zest of 2 lemons, plus a little extra for garnish

Zest of 2 limes, plus a little extra for garnish

150g caster sugar

75ml lemon juice

75ml lime juice

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolk

115g unsalted butter, room temperature

To make the pastry (which can be made up to 4 days in advance if kept in the fridge or up to a month if the pastry is frozen) add the flour, almonds, sugar and salt to the bowl of a food processor and bliiz to combine. Add the butter and blitz until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. If you want to make this entirely by hand add all of the dry goods to a bowl and mix to combine, add the butter and toss in the flour to coat, then using your fingertips rub the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.

In a small bowl whisk together the egg yolks, water and vanilla and then pour into the food processor, or your mixing bowl. Blitz the mixture just until the dough starts to form clumps and there is no longer any large pockets of flour. If mixing by hand I like to start with a knife, using a cutting motion to mix the yolk mixture with the flour, when that is no longer effective I use my hands to bring together as a uniform dough.

Tip the dough mixture out onto the work surface and use your hands to form into a large sausage shape. Wrap the dough in clingfilm and refrigerate for at least an hour before using, but preferably overnight. The dough will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days and in the freezer for up to a month.

Note: an overnight rest will make the dough easier to handle and therefore be easier to roll out.

To make the lemon and lime cream, add the zest and sugar to a medium saucepan and, using your fingertips, rub the two together until the sugar feels moist and is fragrant. This little extra step ensures as much of the citrus flavour is extracted from the zest as possible. Add the juice, eggs and yolks, stirring together with a whisk to combine. Place the pan over a low heat and cook until the custard reaches 80ºC. This is the stage you need to pay close attention to, you need to stir the mixture constantly, making sure you keep the custard mixture moving constantly, to prevent it catching and overcooking the egg. With a nice low heat and constant agitation you can make a silky smooth custard. If you don’t have an instant read thermometer you want to cook the custard until it has thickened. It will be thicker than a creme anglaise but thinner than a pastry cream, a happy medium somewhere between the two. Scrape the custard through a fine mesh sieve, to remove the zest (you can leave it in if you prefer), pour into a measuring jug and set aside. If you have a thermometer you want to leave it until the custard has dropped below 45ºC, if you don’t have a thermometer leave it for 15-20 minutes.

Once the custard has cooled sufficiently we can add the butter. Unlike a traditional curd we aren’t simply using the heat of the custard to combine the butter, we are going to emulsify the two together which results in a silky smooth and very creamy mixture that firms up significantly when chilled, making it perfect as a tart filling. To add the butter, add a couple pieces at a time to the measuring jug and use a stick blender to combine, keeping the blender below the surface so you don’t incorporate too much air (which will make the curd looser). Once all of the butter. Has been combined cover the jug and refrigerate for at least 4 hours but preferably overnight. The cream will keep for 3-4 days in the fridge.

To assemble the tarts remove the pastry from the fridge and cut the log of dough into 8 equal slices, one for each tart. For this recipe I use 8cm tart rings but you can use any loose bottom tart tins of an equivalent size. Working with one piece of dough at a time, roll out on a lightly floured work surface, until 2-3mm thick. Use to line your individual tart ring/tins. Trim off any excess pastry and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before baking.

Preheat the oven to 200ºC (180ºC Fan) and line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Place the tart cases on the prepared baking tray and line each with a crumpled piece of parchment paper. For small tarts like this I avoid ceramic baking beans as their larger size wont sit flush with the walls of the tarts shells, I use rice instead. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave for a couple minutes. Before carefully lifting the parchment and rice from each tart case. Place the pastry cases back into the oven for a couple minutes until the bases are golden. Remove and set aside until room temperature.

To assemble the tart shells spoon the cream into the pastry cases and use an offset spatula to spread so that the cream is flush with the walls of the pastry case. Finish with a light sprinkling of lemon and lime zest.

Kept refrigerated these will keep for 1-2 days but really are best on the day they are made.

