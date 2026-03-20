Image by Matthew Hague

Hello, happy Friday!

I have been on the road over the last couple of weeks, taking Chocolate Baking up and down the country and talking to so many of you. It is, by some wild oversight, my first ever UK book tour, and it has, so far, surpassed all my expectations. We kicked things off in London with an afternoon tea at Honey & Co and then raced straight up to Edinburgh for a two-day pop-up at Lannan Bakery. We probably should have chosen a different day, but on the day the pop-up opened, I was in the kitchen from 5.30 am and then had my first bookshop event of the tour that night, which didn’t finish until 9 pm. Yes, it was an ungodly long day, but I powered through, buoyed by the enthusiasm of everyone who said hi at the bakery or came to hear me talk at Topping & Co. We then hopped across to Glasgow, but unfortunately, due to the fire the day before, we had to cancel the event at Waterstones. We did, however, hang out in the city’s brilliant chocolate shop Barebones and signed books and chatted to a bunch of people on their lunch break. It was that event that actually inspired today’s post and the recipes included within.

If you’ve got a copy of the book already, then you’ll know the title kind of says everything you need to know. It is a book about chocolate that concentrates on baking. This means there is very little need to temper chocolate. I couldn't, however, write a book on the subject and not include such a pivotal technique, so there are a couple of recipes that do call for tempering the chocolate. What I’ve learnt on this tour so far is that tempering really does make people nervous. So today, I thought I would give you a peek at the technique pages in the book and share my ultimate guide to tempering chocolate. Because I am also not bound by a word count, I will also expand a little into areas that I didn’t cover in the book.

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To use that tempered chocolate, I also have two new recipes to share with you. Firstly, there are the simple truffles I served at Barebones Chocolate, using their fabulous salted 68% dark chocolate. In this recipe, a simple ganache is hand-rolled in tempered chocolate and coated in a little cocoa. They’re simple, extremely elegant, and, of course, delicious. The second recipe, for paid subscribers, is a recipe inspired by a treat given to me whilst on the tour. Before my event with Topping & Co in Edinburgh, one of the brilliant booksellers gave me a little gift, chocolate from Dandelion Chocolate in Tokyo. This is actually a San Francisco-based chocolate company, but they also have a location in Tokyo, and one of the booksellers brought me this treat all the way back from Tokyo! On first glance, I thought it was simply slabs of chocolate coated in lots of nibs, but on tasting it actually turned out to be chocolate-coated toffee with lots of nibs and plenty of salt. So simple but unbelievably good, moreish in all the right ways. So I decided to recreate it because I needed to enjoy it again once the small pack was finished (and let's be real, it barely lasted a single night).

How To Temper Chocolate

adapted from my book Chocolate Baking



When you buy chocolate, the manufacturer has tempered it. It will have a glossy shine, and when broken into pieces, it will have a satisfying snap. Put simply, tempering is a process of heating and cooling to give chocolate its characteristic shine and snap. The fat crystals in cocoa butter, when melted in an uncontrolled manner, can form a variety of erratic patterns which can result in chocolate with an unpleasant grainy texture and a dull finish. By following the process of tempering you are left with just the ‘beta-5 crystals’, and this is what gives us the beautiful shine and snap of tempered chocolate. This is important when you are using the chocolate as a coating that you want to set and be stable at room temperature, such as coating truffles or dipping cookies. It is also important to use tempered chocolate when setting chocolate inside a mould, such as filled chocolates; when tempered chocolate sets it contracts slightly, meaning it will release from the mould easily. Do this with chocolate that hasn’t been tempered and it will stick, very stubbornly, inside the mould. This process also raises the melting point of chocolate slightly, preventing it from melting when held.

There are several ways to temper chocolate but not all of them are suitable for home bakers. Tabling, for example, involves spreading the melted chocolate over a large marble slab, not the most approachable technique for home kitchens. I prefer to use either the seeding method or the microwave method.

Tempering requires you to check the temperature of the chocolate, so an instant-read probe thermometer is an incredibly useful piece of kit. If you don’t have one, the microwave method is a better option as technically it can be done without a thermometer.

image by Matthew Hague

Seeding

The most reliable method for tempering at home, this uses a bain-marie to heat the chocolate.

Melt three-quarters of the chocolate you want to temper in a plastic or stainless-steel bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Heat until it reaches a temperature of 50–55°C (122–131°F) for dark chocolate and 45–50°C (113–122°F) for milk, white and caramelised white chocolate. Remove from the heat, add the remaining chocolate and stir vigorously until the temperature reduces to 28–29°C (82–84°F) for dark chocolate, 27–28°C (81–82°F) for milk chocolate and 26–27°C (79–81°F) for white and caramelised white chocolate, then very briefly place back on the heat, stirring constantly, until the chocolate reaches 31-32°C (88-90° F) for dark chocolate, 29-30°C (84-86° F) for milk and and 28-29ºC (82-84ºF) for white chocolate. The final temperature is known as the working temperature. This progression of temperatures is known as a ‘tempering curve’.

Tips

Finely chop the chocolate to ensure an even melt.

Use a heatproof plastic or stainless-steel bowl, never a glass or ceramic one as they are very good at retaining heat, which can lead to you accidentally overheating the chocolate.

Check the temperature of the chocolate regularly.

Stir vigorously to ensure even tempering.

Use at least 300g of chocolate; any less and temperature fluctuations are more likely. Any leftovers can be used another time.

When buying good-quality chocolate in bulk, check the back of the packaging as it may include a specific tempering curve specific to that exact chocolate.

Microwave

This is the method I use often, largely because it works extremely well with small amounts of chocolate. Having said that, you do need to keep a close eye on the chocolate. You don’t strictly need a thermometer, although it’s still advisable to use one.

Set the microwave to 50% power. Put the chocolate in a microwave-safe plastic bowl and heat in 20–25-second bursts. Between each burst, give the chocolate a good stir, even if it looks as if nothing has happened. Repeat until about three-quarters of the chocolate has melted and the remaining quarter is still solid, reducing the bursts to around 10–15 seconds, as you near this target. Once this is reached, stir the chocolate vigorously until it is fully melted. Your chocolate should now be in temper. The chocolate should never go above 31–32°C (88–90°F) for dark chocolate, 30–31°C (86–88°F) for milk, white and caramelised white chocolate.

This method works because the chocolate is heated in very short bursts, meaning it never goes above the temperature at which it would become ‘untempered’. If, when you remove the chocolate from the microwave, you’ve accidentally heated the chocolate above this temperature, add some extra ‘seed’ chocolate and continue, as per the instructions for seed tempering. Use incredibly short bursts of heat, no more than 5 seconds, to raise the temperature to its working temperature. Once the chocolate is melted and fully smooth, it should be within the same range of ‘working temperatures’ found on the opposite page.

I should also note that you can use a microwave instead of a bain-marie for the seeding method. If you are following the above method and the chocolate gets too hot, don’t worry, simply switch to the seeding method by adding some finely chopped chocolate.

Tips

Finely chop the chocolate to ensure even melting.

Use a heatproof plastic bowl.

Until you’ve gained confidence with this method, keep the time in the microwave to even shorter bursts; better to go slow than risk overheating the chocolate.

Stir well between each burst of heat.

Whilst this method can be done with a small amount of chocolate, I find it is still best to use at least 300g, as using less will mean the chocolate cools and therefore sets very quickly.

Tabling

This is a technique frequently used by chocolatiers and pastry chefs, but it isn’t commonly found in home kitchens. This is mainly because it a) requires the use of a marble slab (or similar cool-to-the-touch material) and b) it’s incredibly messy. Whilst it doesn't appear in the book, I wanted to briefly go over the technique so you can give it a go should you wish.

Add your chocolate to a large heatproof bowl and melt it completely using either a bain-marie or a microwave. As with other tempering techniques, the chocolate should be heated and melted to roughly 50–55°C (122–131°F) for dark chocolate and 45–50°C (113–122°F) for milk, white and caramelised white chocolate

To temper the chocolate, pour 2/3 of this melted chocolate out onto a marble slab. The aim of the next stage is to cool it down in a controlled manner. Because marble is naturally cool to the touch, it will cool the chocolate for us, but to ensure this happens evenly and help create the desired crystalline formation, we need to continually move the chocolate around. To do this, use a palette knife to spread the chocolate into a thin layer that covers the marble slab. Once spread out, scrape it back into the centre, then repeat this process until the chocolate has cooled and thickened slightly. Many professional chocolatiers can judge the chocolate has cooled enough simply by sight but for everyone else a thermometer is key. You need to be moving the chocolate around until it has cooled to 28–29°C (82–84°F) for dark chocolate, 27–28°C (81–82°F) for milk chocolate and 26–27°C (79–81°F) for white and caramelised white chocolate. At this point, you scrape this chocolate back into the bowl alongside the remaining chocolate. This remaining portion of chocolate will be warmer and will help us raise the chocolate to its working temperature (31-32°C (88-90° F) for dark chocolate, 29-30°C (84-86° F) for milk and 28-29ºC (82-84ºF) for white chocolate). As with the earlier agitation of the chocolate, it is very important that when the two chocolates are combined, they are thoroughly mixed to ensure an evenly tempered mixture.

The benefit of this technique is that, when tempering large amounts of chocolate, as you might in a professional kitchen, it is a more efficient method; the marble cools the chocolate rapidly, so it can speed up production.

Tips

Keep the chocolate moving. This takes practice, but it is important to keep the chocolate moving as much as possible while it is on the marble slab.

Use an offset spatula to spread the chocolate into a thin layer, and then, in the other hand, use a bench scraper to scrape the chocolate back into the centre of the slab

Mix the final chocolate mixture very well to ensure even tempering

Salted Chocolate Truffles

makes about 30-40 (depending on their size)

This is a very simple ganache recipe, but it is worth noting that if you've made truffles before and rolled them by hand, you may find this mixture much softer than you’d expect. I don’t always love a traditional hand-rolled truffle with firm, almost fudge-like ganache, so this recipe was an attempt to achieve my ideal texture. The chocolate coating is thin and crisp, and the ganache inside is incredibly silky and melts in the mouth.

Ganache

240g 65-70% dark chocolate, finely chopped

200ml whipping cream

40g glucose syrup (or golden syrup/honey)

4g (a heaped tsp) flaked sea salt*

50g unsalted butter, diced and at room temperature

*when I first made these I used a salted dark chocolate from Barebones but if you cant get your hands on this or something similar then you can simply use the above amount of salt in the making of the recipe

To Coat

500g dark chocolate, finely chopped (they’ll be plenty left over that can be used in another recipe)

Cocoa powder, for dusting

To make the ganache, add the chocolate to a heatproof bowl and melt using either a bain marie or short, max 30-second bursts in the microwave. Place the cream, glucose, and salt in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a bare simmer.

To emulsify the ganache, pour a third of the hot cream over the melted chocolate and stir to combine. When making a ganache, stir in tight circles in the centre of the bowl, and as the ganache starts to form, work your way to the outside of the bowl. Repeat this process two more times until all of the cream mixture has been added.

After the first portion of cream is added, the ganache may look like it is splitting; that is fine (image by Matthew Hague)

Note: this method of making a ganache, slowly adding the cream, can make the ganache mixture look split in the early stages. When only a small portion of the cream is added to the ganache there is not enough liquid to make a balanced emulsion and the ganache will start to split (this is why a drop of water will make chocolate seize but why with the proper amount of water you can also make a succesful ganache) but as you slowly work in the full amount of cream the ganache will eventually form a beautiful silky emulsion.

Once all of the cream has been combined, add the butter and stir to combine. At this point, I actually prefer to use a hand blender to combine the butter and ganache; the physical action of the blender helps to keep everything emulsified and prevents the mixture from splitting (something that happens quite easily when additional fat is added to a ganache). Once the ganache is finished, cover it with clingfilm and leave it at room temperature for a few hours or until fully set.

Image by Matthew Hague

This ganache isn't firm and rollable at room temperature, but that is so that you can achieve a beautiful finished texture. To make the truffles, I use a very small mechanical ice cream scoop to portion out rounds of the ganache, depositing them onto a parchment-lined baking tray. Once all of the ganache has been portioned out, place the tray into the fridge to firm up. Once the ganache is firm, I then roll the portions in my hands to ensure they have nice, neat, round shapes. I like to do this with gloves because it gets very messy. Pop the truffles back into the fridge to chill whilst you temper the chocolate.

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Using the method of your choice, temper the dark chocolate.

To coat the truffles, you have two options. You can drop the chocolates into the tempered chocolate and use a dipping fork to remove them, tapping the fork on the side of the bowl to let any excess chocolate drip back into the bowl. This results in a relatively thick coating, which also has one downside. Because the truffles have been chilled, dropping them directly into the tempered chocolate will start cooling it, and as it cools, it thickens and eventually sets. To prevent the chocolate from cooling too much, you will need to keep the chocolate at the right temperature. In production kitchens, they can keep the tempered chocolate in temperature-controlled vats, meaning this isn’t an issue; unfortunately, most people don’t have access to that sort of equipment. What you can do is place the chocolate back on the heat for a couple of seconds and then give it a really good stir to raise the temperature a degree or two, never taking it above 32ºC. This can also be done in the microwave for a short 5-second burst.

Because of the above issue, I prefer to use a different coating technique. Wearing gloves, I spoon a little chocolate onto my fingers, place a truffle on top, and then roll the truffle in the small amount of chocolate. The benefit of this technique is that it results in a beautiful, thin shell, and the bowl of tempered chocolate isn't affected, so it cools much more slowly than in the first technique. So, you should hopefully be able to coat all of the truffles before the chocolate cools and thickens too much.

Once you have coated truffles, you can either transfer them to a clean sheet of parchment paper to make simple chocolate-coated truffles or drop the freshly coated truffles into a bowl or tray of cocoa powder and gently shake to fully coat them. Once the chocolate has set, you can transfer the truffles to a tray and give a gentle shake to remove any excess.

Once coated in the tempered chocolate, these truffles will keep at room temperature for up to two weeks.