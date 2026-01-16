🎉 Welcome to my newsletter, The Boy Who Bakes, a subscriber-supported newsletter dedicated to all things baked. For more bonus posts, filled with exclusive recipes just like this one, you can become a paid subscriber for the weekly newsletter, Second Helpings. It costs just £5 a month and, as well as the weekly recipes, it also unlocks access to the full archive of past recipes. To subscribe to either the paid or free newsletter, click the link below.🎉

I am most definitely not a winter person. Well, I’m specifically not a wet and rainy winter person. I love it when it is cold and crisp, when you have to wrap up in multiple layers and drink copious amounts of hot chocolate. That is heaven. But this wet January weather, no thanks. The one upside to this time of year is that it's citrus season. It’s like a cosmic reward for suffering through the grey and depressing months of winter. Whilst modern agriculture has led us to expect year-round availability for citrus, it is still a seasonal product with less popular varieties only appearing from November through to May, with some of my favourites starting to appear at the turn of the new year.

I count myself very lucky because there is an absolutely brilliant greengrocer just a short walk away from my house. Having this Aladdin’s cave of produce close to home means that I am constantly checking out what is back in season and any new varieties they might have. Last week, I spotted something called a Chocolate Orange and, for obvious reasons, I was very intrigued and only mildly disappointed when the orange didn’t actually taste of chocolate. It had a light orange/brown skin with regular-looking flesh. This particular orange is a variety of naval oranges, but with greater sweetness and less sour notes, absolutely delicious. The shop also currently stocks a favourite of mine, the bergamot. This is a citrus you’ll likely never see in a supermarket (sorry) because I can’t imagine it ever gaining a truly wide audience. As a citrus, it is bitter and incredibly floral, most famously used as a flavouring for black tea, turning it into Earl Grey. If my fiancé’s reaction to the fruit is anything to go by, it is also probably a little bit of a marmite situation; you’ll either love it or hate it. In some ways, it reminds me of a Negroni; either you like its bitter flavours, or you don’t. I happen to love it.

This particular citrus originated in Southeast Asia but is now most commonly associated with Italy, specifically Calabria, in the south of the country, which is home to 80% of the world’s production. Bergamot is sometimes referred to as an inedible citrus, mainly because it is too sour for many people to consume out of hand. It is most often used as a cooking fruit, to make marmalade (as they do in Turkey) and it is particularly prized by makers of essential oils, it is also used in the cosmetics and fragrance industry and of course to make earl grey tea.

Whilst one of my favourite ways to use it is to make a bergamot Negroni with homemade bergamot gin, replicating the version served at Bar Termini in Soho, today we’re making a twist on a lemon tart. Bergamot is used to make a version of lemon cream, a thicker variation of classic lemon curd. To add a few layers of flavour and prevent the bergamot from being too intense, I have balanced the bitterness with a layer of milk chocolate ganache and finished the tarts with crisp meringue shards.

Don’t worry if you cant get hold of the bergamot, this recipe will also work incredibly well with lime juice, check the recipe for tips on substitutions.

