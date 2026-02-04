I can't believe it, but we are exactly one month out from the publication of Chocolate Baking, my new book! I have been working on this book for a long time, so to have it almost ready to be out in the world feels incredible. Even more so when I tell you that I have actually pitched the idea for this book multiple times over many years, only for it to fall on deaf ears.

Share

To celebrate the release, I get to share two brilliant things. First, a sneak peek at a recipe from the book, and second, an amazing giveaway for everyone who has pre-ordered a copy. The cookie is a simple twist, a tweak on the classic chocolate chip cookie. I didn’t want to write another cookie recipe (I’ve written a lot), but I was playing around in the kitchen, and the resulting cookie is one I kept coming back to time and time again, and I just needed to include it in the book. The reason I didn’t want to write another chocolate chip cookie recipe is that I think a classic CCC is the best type; it’s a cookie that doesn’t need messing around with. I like to think that instead of some crazy over-the-top cookie, this is a recipe where I have tinkered around the edges to create a classic chocolate chip cookie with a bit more oomph. It’s also a book on baking with chocolate; it just had to include a chocolate chip cookie.

PRE ORDER A COPY

Firstly, the cookie is made with browned butter, an obvious flavour upgrade, and secondly, the dough is made with rye flour and more brown sugar than the average cookie, a brilliant way to supercharge the flavour. Most cookies use a mix of half white and half brown sugar, but in this recipe, most of the sugar is brown, which really gives the cookie a butterscotch-like flavour. The recipe also includes a little extra yolk to give the cookie a little bit fudgier. Beyond the ingredients, the technique has also been given a little tweak. Most cookies that use brown butter are made by mixing hot browned butter with the sugars. In this recipe, the brown butter is cooled to a pliable texture so it can be beaten with the sugars to add aeration, like a classic cookie, resulting in better texture, crisp edges, and fudge centres with a LOT of chocolate.

GIVEAWAY

I know it can be annoying when cookbook authors constantly tell you that pre-orders are a big help, but honestly, they really are. Sadly, that is just the reality. But, because I do know it can be annoying, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has pre-ordered a copy. To do that, my publisher has arranged a truly brilliant giveaway. Everyone who pre-orders a copy (up until the day before release day) can enter to win an amazing bundle of baking brilliance.

1x Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Mixer

1x Big Bundle of Guittard Chocolate

1x Lifetime Subscription To My Substack Newsletter

To enter the giveaway, simply check out this post over on the Happy Foodie and keep hold of your pre-order receipt (full T&C’s on the Happy Foodie website, but please note this particular giveaway is open only to UK residents; a US giveaway coming soon).

ENTER HERE

Chocolate and Rye Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 12

Chocolate chip cookies might include the word chip but, in my opinion, the easiest thing you can do to elevate your cookie game is to skip the chips and use a better form of chocolate. A chopped bar, bag of wafers, callets or feves will automatically up the quality, as these forms of chocolate will melt and meld into the dough as the cookies bake, resulting in a cookie with significantly better texture and flavour.

115g (1 stick) unsalted butter, diced

165g (3⁄4 cup, packed) light brown sugar

50 g (1⁄4 cup) caster (superfine) sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

175g (scant 1 1⁄2 cups) plain (all-purpose) flour

60g (generous 1⁄2 cup) wholemeal (wholewheat) rye flour

1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda (bakingsoda)

1⁄2 teaspoon fine sea salt

250g (9 oz/roughly 1 1⁄2 cups) dark chocolate (60–70% cocoa solids), roughly chopped

a little flaked sea salt

Tip: If using a bar of chocolate, roughly chop to create a variety of different-sized pieces. Wafers, callets and fèves can be added without chopping, though I like to give them a very rough chop to create some variation.

1. Place the butter in a small saucepan and cook over a medium heat until browned. At first the butter will bubble and splatter, as the water cooks out, but once it settles it will start to foam. At this point keep an eye out for the appearance of brown flecks, as this is when the butter is browned. Pour into a small bowl and refrigerate for about an hour or until the butter is firm but still a little pliable.

2. scrape the butter into the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the sugars and beat together for about 2 minutes until fully combined and paste-like. Add the egg yolk and beat for 5 minutes, scraping the bowl down occasionally, until the mixture is very light and fluffy. Add the egg and the vanilla and beat for another minute or until fully combined. Add the flours, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt to a large bowl and whisk together to combine. Add the flour mixture and mix just until a dough is starting to come together. Add the chocolate and mix until evenly distributed through the dough.

The dough needs to be refrigerated for at least an hour before the cookies are baked, simply to control their spread and to make sure they have the desired texture, ideally, though, you should leave it for 24–72 hours (see Note).

3. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan (350 ̊F). Line two large baking trays (pans) with baking parchment.

4. divide the dough into 12 equal portions and roll into balls. Place six balls on each tray and sprinkle with a little flaked sea salt. Bake in the preheated oven for about 13–15 minutes or until the edges of the cookies are golden brown. remove and set aside to cool on the trays for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. Kept in a sealed container, these will keep for 3–4 days. The rolled balls of dough can also be frozen for up to three months and baked straight from the freezer, adding an extra minute or so to the bake time.

Note: Chilling the dough for longer than an hour is optional but I encourage you to wait at least 24 hours to see the difference. As the cookie dough ages, it develops a more caramelised flavour, and the quintessential cookie flavour becomes more concentrated. Cookies made with longer-rested dough also brown a little more, which also contributes to the improvement in flavour.